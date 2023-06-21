Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today (June 21) announced funding of over €209,000 to upgrade and enhance 23 walking trails across the country.

The funding will be used to enhance mountain trails, forest walks, heritage trails and bog walks.

The investment is being made under the government’s Walks Scheme which aims to boost outdoor recreation and rural tourism.

Minister Humphreys said that the funding will improve surfaces and deliver additional seating and signage for the benefit of all trail users.

A number of trails and walks will also be ‘re-routed’ to improve their safety and to protect the rural countryside.

Under the Walks Scheme, funding is provided to farmers and other landholders to maintain the trails that travel through their land.

Funding is also provided to local development companies for the management of the scheme and the upkeep of the trails.

Some of the projects that have been approved for a funding allocation of €10,000 each include:

Co. Offaly: Offaly Way – Maintenance and repair of 2 pedestrian bridges;

Co. Kerry: Glanageenty Loops – Provision of Safety Fencing to protect the trail;

Co. Roscommon: Lung Lough Gara Way – Installation of boardwalk across a bog section to improve walking experience;

Co. Mayo: Croagh Patrick Heritage Trail – Reroute at Knockraha with relocation of an existing walkway bridge and drainage installed;

Co. Waterford: St. Declan’s Way – Resurfacing of trail and installation of drainage at Cush of Grange.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said: “Our walkways and outdoor trails really showcase the unique beauty of our rural towns and villages.

“They are hugely popular assets among families, hikers, cyclists and tourists alike and it’s therefore so important that we continuously maintain and protect them,” she said.

“This funding will enhance 23 of our most popular walking trails across the country.

“I’m pleased too that these projects will be delivered through local contractors and workers, therefore providing a boost to our rural economies,” Minister Humphreys added.

Over the last two years the Department of Rural and Community Development has provided funding of over €400,000 for 48 projects under the Walks Scheme.

The department has opened a call for expressions of interest from local development companies (LDCs) for new trails and substantial extensions to existing routes. The closing date for submissions is Friday, June 23, 2023.