Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher has said that ending the stigma around opening up about mental health challenges is a “key priority”.

The Ireland South MEP was speaking at the Green Bales initiative launch in Ballindaggan, Co. Wexford where Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Wexford TD, James Browne was also in attendance.

Kelleher said that speaking about mental health challenges must be “normalised”, and that there are many services available to people who may be struggling.

The MEP continued: “Taking the first step and talking to someone is the most important step.

“Farmers have been put under significant pressure over the last seven months due to the terrible weather. This is an economic stress but it is also a personal stress for farmers.

“Whether it was dairy farmers worried about feeding their animals or tillage farmers sick to their stomachs worrying about when they can plant their fields, the last period has taken its toll on our farmers.”

The MEP said that he was honoured to speak at this public awareness event for mental health and that he was delighted to launch and support the initiative.

Mental health

Over eight people in the farming community have died by suicide in the last 10 days, according to Macra president, Elaine Houlihan.

Houlihan said she has heard from farmers in the last few weeks that “feel abandoned” and she has sat up until 2:00a.m talking young farmers out of doing things “they should not be doing”.

Houlihan who expressed her concerns at the European People’s Party (EPP) conference, stated that the weather conditions experienced by farmers in the last few weeks has brought “misery and hardship”.

Houlihan called on anyone who wants to speak to avail of Macra’s “Make the Moove” counselling service, which also has a crisis support team available.



