A special import licence has been issued to a distributor of veterinary medicines in Ireland for an alternative salmonella vaccine for use in cattle in precisely defined circumstances.

The issuing of this licence comes during the ongoing supply issues with the only licensed salmonella vaccine for cattle in the Irish market.

As a result, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have issued a special import licence to Animal Health Distributors (AHD), the veterinary medicines division of Co-Op Animal Health, for the importation of an alternative salmonella vaccine for use in cattle in precisely defined circumstances.

The alternative salmonella vaccine is ‘salmonella Dublin-typhimurium’ and is manufactured in the United States.

Salmonella Dublin-typhimurium is an inactivated vaccine and it will only be available through private veterinary practitioners, AHD confirmed.

The vaccine is authorised as a prescription only medicine (POM), imported under a special import licence for use in precisely defined circumstances.

AHD have also obtained a special import licence for an alternative bovine leptospirosis vaccine.

This license was also granted by the DAFM in response to a recognised shortage of leptospirosis vaccine in the market prior to the 2024 breeding season.

Biobos L (6) is the alternative leptospirosis vaccine and is manufactured in the European Union by Bioveta, a manufacturer of vaccines and pharmaceuticals for the global veterinary market.

Biobos L (6) is also authorised as a POM and will only be available through private veterinary practitioners.

Both special import licenses are temporary measures with a short period of authorisation to fulfil the defined need in the animal health market for critical veterinary medicines due to a failure in existing supply chains.

AHD stated to “consult your veterinary practitioner with regard to the use of these POM vaccines in your herd”.

Salmonella

Salmonella is a common cause of disease in cattle in Ireland, with salmonella Dublin and typhimurium the two most common and significant types of salmonella detected in cattle.

Salmonella Dublin infection can be the cause of diseases such as enteritis, pneumonia and septicaemia.

It is most common in calves that have received inadequate colostrum as they have a weak immune system, with clinical signs of fever, diarrhoea and rapid dehydration.

It is important to note that calves that survive salmonellosis can become carriers and continue to shed salmonella Dublin throughout their life.

As appropriate timing of vaccination for salmonellosis is important, the ongoing supply issues with the currently licensed product have posed a challenge for livestock farmers in Ireland.