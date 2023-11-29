The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is “unworkable” in its current form and must be overhauled, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture has urged.

Deputy Claire Kerrane said the programme – which according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) “aims to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd” – should be revamped.

According to Deputy Kerrane “significant concerns” have been raised about the programme, which was designed according to DAFM “to build on the gains delivered in recent years” from the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP).

However according to the Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture latest participation figures would suggest that it has not been popular with farmers.

Deputy Kerrane said that “there are just 17,627 participants in the scheme as of this month”.

She said that farmers have raised concerns directly with her that the scheme is “too complex and restrictive for suckler farmers”.

SCEP

“It is clear that SCEP in its current form is unworkable – it is too rigid and complicated, which we are seeing reflected in low participation in the scheme.

“SCEP must be reviewed and revamped if it is to deliver much needed support to suckler farmers, as it should.

“Given this is the flagship scheme for suckler farmers and has replaced the BDGP, it is crucial it is accessible, which it currently is not,” Deputy Kerrane said.

Previously the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that SCEP is a “key contributor to the income of suckler farmers, providing the equivalent of over €150 on the first 22 cows and €120 on all remaining cows”.

According to Deputy Kerrane in response to a recent parliamentary question the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, told her that out of “20,837 applications to the scheme, 858 herdowners withdrew from the scheme and 2,352 were deemed ineligible”.

“It is hard to believe that supposedly all suckler farmers are supposed to be eligible for SCEP, when we are seeing only a small portion of suckler farmers interested or able to take part in the scheme,” she said.

ICBF

The TD Roscommon and Galway also believes that questions now need to be raised about “sectoral representation” on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) board.

“There absolutely should be adequate suckler farmer and mart representation on the board, and this is something I have queried with the minister.

“SCEP needs to be paused, reviewed and overhauled to ensure it can deliver for suckler farmers. I am calling for the minister to do so and to engage with the sector to make sure SCEP can be a success,” Deputy Kerrane said.

