A total of 42 projects are to receive funding of €1.6 million from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for forestry promotion projections.

Minister of State, Pippa Hackett, with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, said the funding boost follows an open call for proposals for promotion projects in September “to raise the profile of forestry as a public good and a commercially viable enterprise”.

According to Minister Hackett more than 53 applications were submitted and out of these 42 projects have now been selected for funding of €1.6 million over the next year.

The minister said that the successful applications were “weighted in favour of projects with a particular focus on engaging with farmers, existing forest owners and other landowners”.

Minister Hackett added: “I am delighted to see such a broad range of inspiring projects aimed at promoting the new Forestry Programme and I am particularly pleased at the spread of projects throughout the country.

“I hope this €1.6 million funding will boost the profile of forestry and encourage every farmer to explore the range of planting options available in the new Forestry Programme.

“I am also glad to note that many of the projects involve collaboration between organisations and groups and cover a wide range of topics from afforestation, sustainable forest management, ecosystem services, Continuous Cover Forestry (CCF) and the promotion of careers in forestry”.

According to DAFM the projects will cover a number of themes which include the promotion of “the benefits of increased use of timber products in construction and design” and also the “multi-functional benefits of trees and forests“.

The full list of successful projects and the amount awarded include: Name of Group Project Location Total Budget Irish Agroforestry Forum Agroforestry Innovation, Education and Promotion Phase 2 Nationwide €100,000 Western Forestry Co-operative Society Limited Woodland Creation Open Days Leitrim €26,390 Pro Silva Ireland FT10: CCF Forest Establishment Design Workshops and webinar Nationwide €24,410 Western Forestry Co-operative Society Limited Native Tree Area Scheme Promotion Project Leitrim €32,850 Western Forestry Co-operative Society Limited Woodland Festival – Come See the Wood from the Trees Leitrim €101,125 Irish Timber Growers Association in association with Lindave Forestry Promoting Afforestation and benefits of forestry through YouTube Interviews Nationwide €23,975 Irish Timber Growers Association ITGA Information Projects Nationwide €116,031 Trinity College Dublin & NXTGENWOOD NXTGENWOOD – Thesis in Trees Nationwide €3,746 Dawn Media Forests for Farms and Communities Nationwide €28,536 Ray Ó Foghlú, ODYSEA Design & SeaWater Media Farm Forest Series 2 Nationwide €50,000 Forest Industries Ireland To summarise key policies, strategies, regulatory and funding supports available in other jurisdictions that encourage and support the use of wood in construction. Nationwide €12,435 Hometree CLG Hometree Theme 1 Forestry Promotion Clare €70,000 Biodiversity Partners Forest Connections 2024 Kerry €12,860 Irish Forest Owners Public Field events to promote and educate on commercial farm forestry Nationwide €56,040 Drima Marketing ABC (Awareness, Benefits & Carbon) Timber Nationwide €133,820 Society of Irish Foresters Forests for Everyone Nationwide €30,440 Trinity College Dublin & NXTGENWOOD NXTGENWOOD – UniPlant Nationwide €4,159 Commercial Forestry Services Ltd. (CFS Ltd.) Support for Forest Certification and Sustainable Forest Management through revising & updating the Group Certification website groupcertification.ie Nationwide €18,421 Irish Wood Producers Celebrating Irish Woodlands Nationwide €68,978 Pro Silva Ireland Continuous Cover Forestry in Ireland – Field Guide Nationwide €47,000 Pro Silva Ireland Expanded Continuous Cover Forestry Field Workshops Nationwide €30,750 Pro Silva Ireland Young Forester Field Workshop Pilot Nationwide €6,559 LEAF Ireland, An Taisce Learning about Forests Nationwide €40,000 People for Trees (Ireland) Ltd. t/a Crann (Crann – Trees for Ireland) “Crann Projects – promoting the multifunctional benefits of trees and forestry Nationwide €65,000 Rotary Ireland Achieving Net Zero with Forests and Wood – Rotary Ireland Third Level Student Environment Award Nationwide €17,118 Irish Timber Growers Association in association with Irish Forestry Unit Trust ITGA -IForUT Woodland Walks Offaly €7,995 Coillte Our Forests Our Future Nationwide €64,944 Mike Carswell Introduction to coppice silvicultural systems design and management. Nationwide €6,750 Hometree CLG Hometree Forestry Promotion Project Theme 4 – Changing Landscapes Clare €25,159 The North East Forestry Group Outdoor Forestry/Timber production classroom for 2nd level students Meath/Louth/Cavan/Monaghan €34,800 CELT (CENTRE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL LIVING & TRAINING) CELT Awareness-raising programme 2023 – 24: The Multifunctional role of trees in the landscape – climate, biodiversity, cultural, health and well being benefits Nationwide €20,000 Crann, Trees for Ireland – Easy Treesie Project Easy Treesie – Crann, Trees for Ireland Community Tree, Woodland and Forestry Promotion Project Nationwide €24,000 Farm TV Harry Hill Production of Audio Visual Content for the Promotion of Forestry in Ireland Nationwide €18,023 Farm TV Harry Hill Farm TV – Forestry Promotional and Educational Campaign Nationwide €63,823 Irish Forest Owners Adding value to our hardwoods Nationwide €40,000 The Woodland League Great Forest of Aughty Woodland and Agroforestry Social, Economic and Ecological Benefits for resilient rural communities Clare/Limerick/Galway €21,400 Lisa Macleod Young Roots Farm to Forest Bridging land and woodland by Young Roots Nationwide €32,010 Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA 4 ACA Open farmer events and the development of an A-Z of forestry for use by ACA and all farmer clients Nationwide €20,000 Woodlands of Ireland Woodlands of Ireland Project Nationwide €60,949 The Acorn Project Fite Fuaite Grove Guardians Nationwide €10,000 Native Events and The Nature Trust Acorn Gathering Nationwide €30,750 Beta Bajgart and Catherine Cleary The Forest Midwife Nationwide €43,696 Total €1,644,942 Source: DAFM