A total of 42 projects are to receive funding of €1.6 million from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for forestry promotion projections.

Minister of State, Pippa Hackett, with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, said the funding boost follows an open call for proposals for promotion projects in September “to raise the profile of forestry as a public good and a commercially viable enterprise”.

According to Minister Hackett more than 53 applications were submitted and out of these 42 projects have now been selected for funding of €1.6 million over the next year.

The minister said that the successful applications were “weighted in favour of projects with a particular focus on engaging with farmers, existing forest owners and other landowners”.

Minister Hackett added: “I am delighted to see such a broad range of inspiring projects aimed at promoting the new Forestry Programme and I am particularly pleased at the spread of projects throughout the country.

“I hope this €1.6 million funding will boost the profile of forestry and encourage every farmer to explore the range of planting options available in the new Forestry Programme.  

“I am also glad to note that many of the projects involve collaboration between organisations and groups and cover a wide range of topics from afforestation, sustainable forest management, ecosystem services, Continuous Cover Forestry (CCF) and the promotion of careers in forestry”.

According to DAFM the projects will cover a number of themes which include the promotion of “the benefits of increased use of timber products in construction and design” and also the “multi-functional benefits of trees and forests“.

The full list of successful projects and the amount awarded include:

Name of GroupProjectLocationTotal Budget
Irish Agroforestry ForumAgroforestry Innovation, Education and Promotion Phase 2Nationwide€100,000
Western Forestry Co-operative Society LimitedWoodland Creation Open DaysLeitrim€26,390
Pro Silva IrelandFT10: CCF Forest Establishment Design Workshops and webinarNationwide€24,410
Western Forestry Co-operative Society LimitedNative Tree Area Scheme Promotion ProjectLeitrim€32,850
Western Forestry Co-operative Society LimitedWoodland Festival – Come See the Wood from the TreesLeitrim€101,125
Irish Timber Growers Association in association with Lindave ForestryPromoting Afforestation and benefits of forestry through YouTube InterviewsNationwide€23,975
Irish Timber Growers AssociationITGA Information ProjectsNationwide€116,031
Trinity College Dublin & NXTGENWOODNXTGENWOOD – Thesis in TreesNationwide€3,746
Dawn MediaForests for Farms and CommunitiesNationwide€28,536
Ray Ó Foghlú, ODYSEA Design & SeaWater MediaFarm Forest Series 2Nationwide€50,000
Forest Industries IrelandTo summarise key policies, strategies, regulatory and funding supports available in other jurisdictions that encourage and support the use of wood in construction.Nationwide€12,435
Hometree CLGHometree Theme 1 Forestry PromotionClare€70,000
Biodiversity PartnersForest Connections 2024Kerry€12,860
Irish Forest OwnersPublic Field events to promote and educate on commercial farm forestryNationwide€56,040
Drima MarketingABC (Awareness, Benefits & Carbon) TimberNationwide€133,820
Society of Irish ForestersForests for EveryoneNationwide€30,440
Trinity College Dublin & NXTGENWOODNXTGENWOOD – UniPlantNationwide€4,159
Commercial Forestry Services Ltd. (CFS Ltd.)Support for Forest Certification and Sustainable Forest Management through revising & updating the Group Certification website groupcertification.ieNationwide€18,421
Irish Wood ProducersCelebrating Irish WoodlandsNationwide€68,978
Pro Silva IrelandContinuous Cover Forestry in Ireland – Field GuideNationwide€47,000
Pro Silva IrelandExpanded Continuous Cover Forestry Field WorkshopsNationwide€30,750
Pro Silva IrelandYoung Forester Field Workshop PilotNationwide€6,559
LEAF Ireland, An TaisceLearning about ForestsNationwide€40,000
People for Trees (Ireland) Ltd. t/a Crann (Crann – Trees for Ireland)“Crann Projects – promoting the multifunctional benefits of trees and forestryNationwide€65,000
Rotary IrelandAchieving Net Zero with Forests and Wood – Rotary Ireland Third Level Student Environment AwardNationwide€17,118
Irish Timber Growers Association in association with Irish Forestry Unit TrustITGA -IForUT Woodland WalksOffaly€7,995
CoillteOur Forests Our Future Nationwide€64,944
Mike CarswellIntroduction to coppice silvicultural systems design and management.Nationwide€6,750
Hometree CLGHometree Forestry Promotion Project Theme 4 – Changing LandscapesClare€25,159
The North East Forestry GroupOutdoor Forestry/Timber production classroom for 2nd level studentsMeath/Louth/Cavan/Monaghan€34,800
CELT (CENTRE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL LIVING & TRAINING)CELT Awareness-raising programme 2023 – 24: The Multifunctional role of trees in the landscape – climate, biodiversity, cultural, health and well being benefitsNationwide€20,000
Crann, Trees for Ireland – Easy Treesie ProjectEasy Treesie – Crann, Trees for Ireland Community Tree, Woodland and Forestry Promotion ProjectNationwide€24,000
Farm TV Harry HillProduction of Audio Visual Content for the Promotion of Forestry in IrelandNationwide€18,023
Farm TV Harry HillFarm TV – Forestry Promotional and Educational CampaignNationwide€63,823
Irish Forest OwnersAdding value to our hardwoodsNationwide€40,000
The Woodland LeagueGreat Forest of Aughty Woodland and Agroforestry Social, Economic and Ecological Benefits for resilient rural communitiesClare/Limerick/Galway€21,400
Lisa Macleod Young RootsFarm to Forest Bridging land and woodland by Young RootsNationwide€32,010
Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA4 ACA Open farmer events and the development of an A-Z of forestry for use by ACA and all farmer clientsNationwide€20,000
Woodlands of IrelandWoodlands of Ireland ProjectNationwide€60,949
The Acorn Project Fite Fuaite Grove Guardians Nationwide€10,000
Native Events and The Nature TrustAcorn GatheringNationwide€30,750
Beta Bajgart and Catherine ClearyThe Forest MidwifeNationwide€43,696
Total€1,644,942
Source: DAFM

