The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has removed the requirement for whitethorn planted under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) to be of Irish provenance and origin.

In a circular to agricultural advisors, the department explained that this decision has been made due to “heightened demand for hedgerow plants” in recent months which has led to a shortage of native whitethorn.

The department said that this change relates to whitethorn species only and does not apply to the other seven hedgerow species listed in the “Planting a New Hedgerow” action under ACRES.

DAFM said that the amendment applies to both tranches of ACRES and non-productive investments (NPIs).

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture, Claire Kerrane has called for flexibility for applications under tranche 2 of ACRES.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed as part of Budget 2024 that 4,000 more farmers would be admitted into the scheme.

“He intends to allow 50,000 farmers to participate in the scheme overall. However, considering 46,000 applied to take part in ACRES tranche 1 earlier this year, that is a very small number of additional places.

“Given the minister himself has described ACRES as ‘Ireland’s flagship agri-environment scheme’, it makes sense to accommodate as many farmers who are interested in taking part as possible.

“If he does not provide funding to allow for an increase in the numbers of applications accepted to the scheme, many farmers who are interested in the scheme are set to be disappointed by their exclusion from ACRES,” Kerrane said.

The department is accepting applications for the ACRES tranche 2 until 5.30p.m on Wednesday, December 13 for both the general and co-operation (CP) approaches. Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Claire Kerrane Image: Sinn Féin

Farm organisations have already voiced concerns that the additional 4,000 places will fall far short of demand.

“If ACRES is to be a success, it is crucial that interest is harnessed where farmers are willing and able to undertake measures that support biodiversity.

“I would urge the minister to exercise whatever flexibility he can regarding the number of places available for tranche 2 of ACRES,” Kerrane said.