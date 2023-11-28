Fianna Fáil TD and former minister of agriculture, Barry Cowen, has confirmed he will run in next year’s European Parliament elections, with a focus on food and farming.

The deputy told a special meeting of the Fianna Fáil organisation in Offaly that now is the right time to try and deliver for his constituency at a European level, having been a councillor for 20 years and a TD for 12 years.

The deputy said he will be focused on the ongoing transition led by the EU towards sustainability across many sectors key to success as an economy, including food and farming, energy and enterprise, and making sure Irish views and interests are reflected in EU policies.

“Reinstating a seat or seats in this constituency will be important for the party and I believe I can deliver that having successfully contested many elections with a strong network and family history of pro-European public service,” Deputy Cowen said.

“I am honoured at the support from the Fianna Fáil organisation, locally and nationally, for me to pursue the nomination and seek to win back a seat for Fianna Fáíl in the midlands-north-west constituency,” Deputy Cowen said.

Barry Cowen

Deputy Cowen has been a TD for the Laois-Offaly constituency since 2011.

Previously, he was a member of Offaly County Council between 1991 and 2011, and acted as chairman of Offaly County Council from 2000 to 2001.

He was elected frontbench spokesperson on social protection in March 2011, and frontbench spokesperson on Environment and Local Government in July 2012.

Deputy Cowen was appointed as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine in March 2020, but was removed in July, due to a drink driving offence, which he described as a “stupid mistake”.

Deputy Cowen’s position as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine was passed on to Dara Calleary at the time.

Deputy Cowen had stressed that he wanted to continue to represent his constituency.