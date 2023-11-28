Met Éireann is recruiting a postdoctoral researcher for the newly established Irish Soil Moisture Observation Network (ISMON).

The aim of the long-term observation platform is to significantly enhance our understanding of the water cycle in Ireland.

Met Éireann said that accurate information on soil moisture conditions gathered by ISMON will further improve short and medium term weather prediction.

The monitoring and modelling, along with associated advisories, is expected to help protect soil and water quality and mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in farming and forestry.

The information will ensue optimal grass and crop production and enhance flood and forest fire risk management.

ISMON is the umbrella organisation for several soil moisture networks, such as Teagasc’s National Agricultural Soil Carbon Observatory (NASCO) which was established in 2021.

The group includes Terrain AI led by Maynooth University and other Irish institutions which focuses on the impact of human activity on land use and how it relates to climate change.

AGMET Group which monitors soil moisture conditions using ten Cosmic Neutron Ray Sensor (CNRS) stations across Ireland will also feed information into ISMON.

COSMOS-UK, which will be part of ISMON, provides soil moisture data from 50 sites across the UK.

Researcher

The postdoctoral researcher, who will be in place for three years, will work with colleagues in Met Éireann and ISMON partner organisations.

They will establish and streamline data transfers from the network to the Met Éireann database and ensure that the information is consistent between the different measurement techniques.

Once the data has been verified it will be made available on the Met Éireann and Government of Ireland websites.

The researcher will also produce improved maps for soil moisture content for use in nutrient management, grass and crop growth models and flood risk assessment.

The position, based in Met Éireann headquarters in Dublin, comes with an annual salary of €51,042 on appointment, rising to €57,685 during the third year of the contract.

Candidates must have a PhD, or be close to completing their studies, in at least one of the following areas: atmospheric sciences; physics; mathematics; hydrology; civil engineering; soil science or a related discipline.

They should have knowledge of atmospheric or hydrological processes, strong programming and quantitative skills, along with project management experience and effective communication skills.

Met Éireann said that the closing date for applications is Tuesday, December 19, 2023.