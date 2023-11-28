Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG) has announced the appointment of John Moore as its new chief executive.

SRG is a partnership between the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI), Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) and Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA).

Commenting on Moore’s appointment, SRG chair Victor Chestnutt said:

“SRG is pleased to have recruited a chief executive of John’s experience and ability to drive forward the genetic improvement of ruminant livestock in Northern Ireland.

“John also has significant experience in engaging with farmers and is well placed to lead the SRG programme through its next phase, shaping the new organisation.”

Advertisement

John Moore

SRG said Moore is a well-known simmental breeder from Beragh, Co. Tyrone, and a “familiar face” in the farming community.

He started his career with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) working in counties Armagh and Tyrone with beef and sheep farmers.

Moore has experience working with rural enterprises and farm diversification and comes to SRG from his most recent post of senior agriculture advisor with the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) where he delivered the business development groups programme.

Advertisement

New SRG chief executive John Moore said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as the SRG chief executive and look forward to building towards the next phase of the ruminant genetics programme, engaging with farmers to inform them about how they can avail of its services.

“By getting farmers involved in the SRG programme, they will gain vital data that can drive breeding decisions based on genetic merit assessment to suit their individual business objectives and improve efficiency which in turn will help reduce their carbon footprint and most importantly, improve profitability.”

Chair Chestnutt said the DAERA-funded ruminant livestock genetics programme is a “key measures” in both future direct agriculture support in Northern Ireland and is also essential in helping the farming industry meet the “challenging targets” set by the Northern Ireland assembly in its Climate Change Act last year.

“SRG will continue to work in collaboration with DAERA to develop the programme and ensure engagement from the dairy and red meat sectors,” he said.