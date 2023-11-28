Healy will be joined by seven ordinary board members also to be appointed by the minister.

All of the board appointments will commence when the regulator is formally established which, according to the minister, will be on Wednesday, December 13.

Healy is a dairy and cattle farmer from Athenry, Co. Galway, and is a former president of both Macra na Feirme, from 1995 to 1997, and more recently the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) from 2016 to 2020.

He also served as the first vice-president of Copa, the EU farming organisation.

Apart from Joe Healy, the seven ordinary board members are:

Advertisement

John Comer, former president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA);

Karen Brosnan, agri-food sector management consultant;

Margaret Dineen, management consultant and accountant who has worked with small and medium enterprises in the agri-food industry;

Elaine Donohue, general manager of the Bia Innovator Campus;

Angus Woods, former livestock chairperson with the IFA and board member of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Bord Bia’s Meat and Livestock Board;

Grace McCullen, strategist and commercial marketer with 25 years’ experience in the food, drink, and agri-business sectors;

Paul Brophy, former Bord Bia Horticulture Board member and former chairperson of the IFA for the horticulture sector.

These appointments will be effective from the day of establishment of An Rialálaí Agraibhia.

Minister McConalogue said: “The formal establishment of the new regulator’s office is now in sight which is a major milestone in our commitment to bring more fairness and transparency to the agri-food supply chain.

“Appointing the board is the next step and I am delighted with the calibre of board members who have put themselves forward to serve. All have come through a full selection process which has now concluded,” he added.

“I am delighted to confirm my intention to nominate Joe Healy to be the chairperson of the board. Joe brings a vast amount of experience on all aspects of the agricultural and food supply chain.”

Healy said he was “honoured” by his appointment to the role.

Advertisement

He said: “All stakeholders need to have trust and confidence in the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain and also in this new regulator and I look forward to working with both my board colleagues and the CEO of the Regulator, Niamh Lenehan, to put in the place the strategy and functions to deliver on our mandate.

“It is a hugely positive development for suppliers to now have a regulator who will provide analysis of information about price and market data as well as having powers to investigate reports of suspected breaches and pursue offences where they occur in unfair trading practices,” Healy added.

Commenting on the appointment of the regular board members, Minister McConalogue said: “The proposed board members all have expertise in matters relevant to the regulator’s functions. Their combined experience and knowledge will be of huge benefit to the new body as they support the Chairperson to lead and direct the activities of An Rialálaí Agraibhia.”

An Rialálaí Agraibhia will be based in the government shared offices campus in Backweston, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

The first board meeting of the office is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, to coincide with the establishment day of the new office.