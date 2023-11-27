The weather will turn colder this week with frost and ice forming, and some wintry precipitation.

It will be mostly cloudy this morning (Monday, November 27) with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle and patches of mist. Through the late morning and afternoon, drier and clearer conditions will gradually spread across the country from the north.

It will become generally dry this evening apart from isolated showers in Ulster. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 11° in a light to moderate north to northwest wind.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, although isolated showers will feed in from the north. It will be cold and frosty, with icy patches possible, as temperatures fall to between -2° and +2°. Patches of mist and fog will form in light northerly or variable winds.

Any mist and fog will gradually clear tomorrow morning (Tuesday, November 28) and it will be a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine. There will be some scattered showers, mainly in the north and east. Highest temperatures will be 4° to 9° in a light, variable wind.

Tomorrow night will see mostly dry and clear weather, although isolated showers will affect some northern coastal areas. Cloud will increase in the west overnight and may bring some patchy light rain or drizzle.

Tomorrow night will be cold, with lowest temperatures of -2° to +4°, so there will be frost and possibly ice in some areas. Areas of mist and fog will form as winds stay light and variable.

Wednesday (November 29) will see mist and fog slowly clearing and it will be a generally cloudy day. Many areas will stay dry but there will be patchy rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas. Highest temperatures are expected to be 4° to 9° in a light easterly wind.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain or drizzle will move southwards on Wednesday night but will linger near the south coast. Patches of mist and fog are likely here too. Some showers will develop in the northwest later.

It will be cold again overnight on Wednesday, with widespread frost and possible ice as temperatures drop to between -3° and +1°, coldest in the north, in a light northerly wind.

Thursday (November 30) will be cold with temperatures only reaching 3° to 6°. It will be dry, with sunny spells at first, but scattered showers will develop over Ulster and Connacht in the afternoon, extending further south in the evening.

A few showers are possible near the east coast too. Some of the showers will be wintry, especially over higher ground. Light north to northwest winds are expected.

Thursday night will be another cold night with widespread frost and potentially some icy patches. There will be scattered showers early in the night, some wintry, but they will clear from most areas by morning. Lowest temperatures will be -3° to 0°, in a light northerly or variable wind.

Friday (December 1) – the first day of meteorological winter – will bring cold weather with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Most of the showers will be in the north and east and some will be wintry. Highest temperatures of 3° to 6° in a light to moderate northerly wind.