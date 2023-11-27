UK authorities have confirmed four further cases of bluetongue in cattle in the southeast of England, within 10km of the case that was confirmed earlier this month.

The UK Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said yesterday (Sunday, November 26) that a further 4 cases of bluetongue serotype 3 were identified in cattle on 2 additional premises, following surveillance within the temporary control zone (TCZ).

The TCZ was set up around the initial case in early November, near Canterbury in Kent, with a radius of 10km from the case premises.

The four cases confirmed yesterday were detected within the TCZ. Both premises were less than 5km from the site of the initial case.

All 4 animals will be humanely culled to reduce the risk of onward transmission, Defra said.

Bluetongue is spread through the bites of infected midges. However, according to Defra, there is no evidence that there is circulating virus in the midge population.

The 10km TCZ remains in place and surveillance is ongoing.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety. The virus is transmitted by midge bites and affects cows, goats, and sheep, among other animals.

The midges are most active between April and November. Not all susceptible animals show immediate, or any, signs of contracting the virus.

The impacts on susceptible animals can vary considerably. Some show no symptoms or effects at all, while other animals will experience productivity issues such as reduced milk yield.

In the most severe cases, the disease can be fatal for infected animals.

In Ireland, regional veterinary offices (RVOs) around the country are in the process of contacting all farmers who imported cattle from Great Britain (GB) since the start of October in a tracing effort to protect against bluetongue virus.

As a result of this confirmed outbreak in England, all moves of ruminant animals and their germinal products (semen, embryos) from Great Britain to Ireland (including Northern Ireland) are temporarily suspended.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is undertaking tracing of all cattle and sheep movements from Great Britain into Ireland since October 1.

Relevant RVOs have been contacting livestock owners who have imported cattle or sheep from Great Britain since October 1 in order to arrange surveillance testing.