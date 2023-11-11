The UK’s chief veterinary officer has urged farmers in the country to remain vigilant for bluetongue virus (BTV) after the disease was confirmed in a single cow in Kent in the southeast of England.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Pirbright Institute – an farm animal disease research institute in Surrey – identified the disease in the cow through an annual bluetongue surveillance programme.

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said today (Saturday, November 11) that action is being taken to ensure the risk of spread of the disease is reduced, with movement restrictions at the affected premises.

The cow was culled to reduce the risk of onward disease transmission.

A 10km temporary control zone around the affected farm has been put in place, which will restrict movements of susceptible animals except under license, and additional surveillance will be undertaken, Defra said.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety. The virus is transmitted by midge bites and affects cows, goats, and sheep, among other animals.

The midges are most active between April and November. Not all susceptible animals show immediate, or any, signs of contracting the virus.

The impacts on susceptible animals can vary considerably. Some show no symptoms or effects at all, while other animals will experience productivity issues such as reduced milk yield.

In the most severe cases, the disease can be fatal for infected animals.

Strict rules on the movement of livestock from regions affected by bluetongue are already in place in the UK, with farmers there being reminded that animals imported from these affected regions must be accompanied by the relevant paperwork to clearly show they meet certain conditions designed to reduce disease risk, such as correct vaccination.

Defra said that, following confirmation of BTV in the non-imported animal in England, some trading partners with the UK may restrict exports of bluetongue-susceptible animals or their products.

The UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: “Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues.”

She called on farmers to remain vigilant and report any suspicions of the disease.

There has been an increase in BTV cases in Europe recently.

Several strains of BTV have been circulating in Europe, with nearly 800 outbreaks confirmed as of mid-October.

The Netherlands reported their first outbreak of BTV since 2009 in September, followed by the Belgian authorities in October.

In September, French authorities confirmed the presence of a new strain of the disease, BTV-8, which is causing more severe clinical signs in cattle and sheep.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said last month that farmers should carefully consider the disease risks associated with sourcing animals from areas in mainland Europe where the viruses have been detected.

DAERA said that imported animals found to be infected with BTV will be slaughtered.