For those cereal crops currently in the ground, almost all are in need of attention, where weed control is concerned.

The current edition of the Tillage Edge podcast addresses this issue.

In normal years, pre-emergence herbicides would be the corner stone of weed control in winter cereals.

However, the autumn of 2023 would not be classified as a normal planting season. The polar opposite is, in fact, the case.

It may be too late to use pre-emergence products, leaving growers with the challenge of coming up with alternative weed control strategies.

Before putting the sprayer on to the back of the tractor, there are a number of factors, which farmers should consider.

“First-of is the actual health of the crop that has come through the ground,” Teagasc tillage specialist, Ciaran Collins, explained.

“We have seen a lot of patchy crops, as slugs have done a lot of damage in places.

“And, obviously, ground conditions are important. It makes no sense at all to go in and plough-up ground needlessly at this stage, simply to go after weeds.

“Assessing the weeds that are present is also a big factor to be considered. In the case of winter barley, we are talking about getting some level of control over meadow grass.”

He continued:

“There is more flexibility with winter wheat, where good, post-emergence herbicides are available.”

According to Collins, tackling grass weeds is the number one priority, where the management of newly drilled winter cereals are concerned.

Where thin crops are involved, he is advising growers to let these sit until the spring of next year.

Significant tillering can take place during periods of mild weather during the winter months.

“Wheat crops, in particular, can recover from a poor start,” he confirmed.

Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan, points to crop health being the number one factor in determining whether growers should attempt spraying any fields at the present time.

“On winter barley, in particular, many herbicides can be unforgiving if conditions are not right.

“It’s also a case of assessing which weeds are present within a crop. Susceptibility is also an issue.”

“For growers trying to control poppy, for example, products containing pendimethalin will do the job.

“These will give good control over poppies. They also have good residual control as well.

“Whatever the herbicide product chosen, growers should ensure that the timing of application ties-in with the recommendations on the label,” he added.