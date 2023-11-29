The Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2023, which commenced this month will require all public service bodies, including government departments, agencies and local authorities to integrate biodiversity into their plans, policies and programmes.

The announcement by Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan comes ahead of the launch of Ireland’s fourth National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) in early 2024.

Ireland is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, a global treaty with 196 members, including EU member states and the European Union.

The treaty is implemented through national strategies and action plans around the world.

The interdepartmental Biodiversity Working Group, led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), worked collaboratively with government stakeholders on the preparation of Ireland’s fourth NBAP.

Advertisement

Biodiversity plan

The NBAP will build on the achievements of previous plans, but aims to go further in progressing conservation, restoration and sustainable use of biodiversity in Ireland.

This means ensuring a “whole of government” and “whole of society” approach to biodiversity; and properly recognising its contribution to people, the economy and society.

The plan will also address the connections between biodiversity and climate change, and the need to enhance the evidence base conservation policy and practice.

Minister Noonan said: “The rich diversity of species, habitats and ecosystems that we have in Ireland is our most precious resource and it is in crisis. I am starting this work with real intent by enshrining our national response to this crisis in legislation.

“This new development will empower all of us in the public sector to lead by example. I look forward to announcing the detail of our fourth National Biodiversity Action Plan early in the new year.”