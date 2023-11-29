Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for low temperature and ice which will come into effect for most of the country tomorrow evening (Thursday, November 30).

Temperatures are expected to fall below -3° in many areas, with developing frost and ice causing hazardous travelling conditions, the national forecaster said.

The Status Yellow weather warning will come into effect from 6:00p.m tomorrow and will remain in place until 12:00p.m on Friday (December 1).

Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Connacht will be affected.

Weather

Today (Wednesday, November 29), will be cold with bright or sunny spells developing, along with lingering mist or fog patches. There will be a few light showers near coasts.

Highest temperatures will range between 3° to 7° with light east to northeast breezes, according to the national forecaster.

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog. A few showers will develop in eastern counties overnight, turning wintry on high ground.

Frost and some icy patches are also expected with lowest temperatures of -2° to 2° and light to moderate north to northeast breezes.

Tomorrow will be cold, breezy and mainly dry with frost clearing and bright or sunny spells developing. There will be a few showers in eastern areas.

Highest temperatures of 3° to 6° are expected by Met Éireann with moderate north to northeast breezes.