The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned drivers to “exercise caution”, ahead of the arrival of Storm Betty, with gales and gusts of up to 130km/h.

Road users have been advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice has been issued by the RSA for motorists:

In areas affected by orange weather warnings, please consider postponing your journey until conditions improve;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways;

Beware of objects being blown onto the road;

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists;

Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, to avoid the risk of aquaplaning.

The RSA has also asked pedestrians and cyclists to “reconsider” their journey until conditions improve, but if using the road to ensure visibility.

Further advice on driving in severe weather conditions is available on the RSA website.

Storm Betty

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for counties: Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow for tonight (Friday, August 18), and Saturday morning.

A Status Orange rainfall warning was issued for those counties earlier today which is in place from 1:00p.m until 11:00p.m tonight.

Heavy rain is forecasted with thundery downpours, combined with very strong winds on coasts at times. Spells of heavy rain and possible coastal flooding has been forecasted.

A Status Yellow wind and rainfall warning was also issued for Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath, which came into effect from 3:00p.m today.

This warning will remain in place until tomorrow morning (Saturday, August 19) at 6:00a.m.