Met Éireann has today (Friday, August 18) issued a Status Orange weather warning for gale-force winds ahead of the arrival of Storm Betty.

The national forecaster has said that south to southwest winds with severe gusts of up to 130km/hr will develop this evening and tonight.

The warning, which will be valid from 9:00p.m on Friday until 3:00a.m on Saturday, currently applies to counties Cork, Kilkenny and Waterford.

Met Éireann said there will be heavy rain and some localised flooding.

Storm Betty will result in possible structural damage, fallen trees, travel disruption, power outages and wave overtopping.

Met Éireann has also issued several Status Yellow weather warnings for rainfall and wind.

The first Status Yellow rainfall warning will come into force from 2:00p.m today and remain in place until 3:00a.m on Saturday (August 19).

This warning for heavy rain and thundery downpours will apply to: Carlow; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; Munster and Galway.

The second Status Yellow warning for heavy rain will begin at 5:00p.m today and remain valid until 6:00a.m on Saturday.

The warning applies to: Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Dublin; Kildare; Longford; Louth; Meath; Westmeath; Wicklow; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon and Sligo.

The heavy rain will bring a risk of spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and wave overtopping on eastern coasts.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Leinster and Munster with southeast winds veering southwesterly and bringing gusts of up to 110km/hr.

The strong winds will possibly damage temporary structures, cause travel disruption, power outages and wave overtopping.

This warning will be valid from 9:00p.m on Friday until 6:00a.m on Saturday.