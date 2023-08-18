Met Éireann has said it will be a wet and possibly stormy start to the weekend with several weather warnings issued for today (Friday, August 18).

The national forecaster said that the first Status Yellow rainfall warning will come into force from 2:00p.m today and remain in place until 3:00a.m on Saturday (August 19).

This warning for heavy rain and thundery downpours will apply to: Carlow; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; Munster and Galway.

The second Status Yellow warning for heavy rain will begin at 5:00p.m today and remain valid until 6:00a.m on Saturday.

The warning applies to: Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Dublin; Kildare; Longford; Louth; Meath; Westmeath; Wicklow; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon and Sligo.

The heavy rain will bring a risk of spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and wave overtopping on eastern coasts.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Leinster and Munster with southeast winds veering southwesterly and bringing gusts of up to 110km/hr.

The strong winds will possibly damage temporary structures, cause travel disruption, power outages and wave overtopping.

This warning will be valid from 9:00p.m on Friday until 6:00a.m on Saturday.

A potato blight advisory is also in effect until Saturday afternoon.

Met Éireann

The weather forecast shows that this morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Heavy and persistent rain will arrive in the south and southwest in the afternoon bringing a risk of flooding. The rain will extend across the country during the evening.

It will be a blustery day with fresh to strong east to southeast winds, gales will develop on southern and eastern coasts later in the day.

It will feel humid in highest temperatures of 17-22°.

There will heavy rain and strong winds on Friday night, it could become stormy for a time on southern and eastern coasts.

Drier conditions will follow from the south later in the night, feeling warm overnight with lowest temperatures of 14-17°.

Saturday will be a bright and breezy day across the country with some sunny spells, there may be some showers in southwest and west.

Highest daytime temperatures will range from 18-22° in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

Showers will mainly affect the south and west on Saturday night, elsewhere there will be clear spells. There will be moderate southerly breezes in lowest temperatures of 12-15°.

Sunday (August 20) will be mainly dry and warm day with some showers along Atlantic coastal counties, highest temperatures of 18-23° and moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes.

Cloud will build during Sunday night with some patchy rain developing, it will be humid as temperatures linger around 14-17° in a moderate southerly wind.

There will be sunshine and showers on Monday (August 21), some of the showers could be heavy in places, highest daytime temperatures of 19-22°.

Tuesday (August 22), will be a bright day with some showers, there is a risk of some heavy and thundery falls during the afternoon. It will be mainly dry and sunny in most areas by evening. Top temperatures of 18-22° in moderate southwesterly breezes.