Variable-chamber balers are not always the immediate choice of Irish farmers and contractors, but that does not stop their continued development for other markets, or to cater for the slight, but growing interest here in Ireland.

Kuhn has just introduced a new range of machines known as the VB 3200 series. This is comprised of four new balers in standalone form with the larger models also available as baler wrapper combinations, bringing the total to six new models altogether.

Heavy-duty balers

The two larger balers are the VB 3260 and VB 3290 and these are targeted at more intensive users or contractors.

Kuhn states that they are built for versatility, optimum performance and profitability, delivering 10% more capacity than the current VB 3160 and VB 3190 models, and 10% higher bale densities as a result of the new Progressive Density Plus option.

Meanwhile, the two new smaller models have been developed for lighter use and are said to be built on strength and reliability; Kuhn has called them the VB 3255 and VB 3285.

Advertisement

New niche

These new VB 3200 models are based on Kuhn’s proven concepts from the company’s existing and past ranges of variable-chamber balers, combined with new features and options, according to the company. Built for heavy duty use the VB3260 is one of the latest balers from Kuhn

They fit in below the top VB7100 series which is designed for the most demanding user who is looking for much higher densities and performance than is possible with most machines on the market.

The VB 3260 can create bales of between 0.8-1.6m while the VB3290 has a maximum bale diameter of 1.85m, and both are said to be suitable for straw or silage, or anything in between.

Racking up the density

Among the new features and options is the Progressive Density Plus option, a pressure-boosting system providing 10% higher density in dry crops.

It is also claimed that the balers will enjoy greater longevity due to stronger drive components and extra bearings on the higher loaded rollers.

Advertisement

There is a large choice of configuration options, such as the 23-knife cutting rotor (OC23) and second drive, allowing the VB 3260 and VB 3290 balers to be customised for cost-effectiveness and overall efficiency. The Kuhn VB3285 is designed for less intensive users although it can still produce a 1.85m bale

The VB 3255 and VB 3285 balers produce bales of similar dimensions but are tailored for farmers looking for a multi-purpose and strong machine that is easy to operate.

One new feature that might be of particular interest to Irish operators is an extra cleaning roller in the bale chamber, making the baler more suitable for a wider range of crops.

Variable chamber balers plus wrapping

The 3260 and 3290 models are also available as baler-wrapper combinations. Known as the VBP 3260 and VBP 3290 combi balers, they offer a 15% quicker bale transfer time as a result of an increased tailgate speed.

They are also equipped with new wrapper functionalities such as automatic unloading of (straw)

bales in pairs and a hold-to-run button for slow satellite rotation.