National weather forecaster Met Éireann has warned of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions in all parts of the country tomorrow (Friday, August 18).

Two separate Status Yellow rain warnings have been issued by the forecaster, as heavy rain with thundery downpours is expected tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Counties Carlow; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; Clare; Cork; Limerick; Tipperary; Waterford; Kerry; and Galway will be affected by the weather warning from 2:00p.m tomorrow until 3:00a.m on Saturday (August 19).

Met Éireann also warned of strong winds at times along eastern facing coasts, which could lead to wave overtopping between 5:00p.m tomorrow and 6:00a.m on Saturday.

The counties affected by this rain warning are: Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Dublin; Kildare; Longford; Louth; Meath; Westmeath; Wicklow; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; and Sligo.

Met Éireann

Tonight (Thursday, August 17) will be mild and humid with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, however, some heavy falls are possible. Lowest temperatures will be between 13-16°.

Tomorrow will be wet and mostly cloudy, although some brief sunny breaks may occur in the morning, according to the national forecaster.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will turn heavy and persistent across the southwestern half of the country in the afternoon with localised flooding, before extending to all areas in the evening.

The weather will be humid with top temperatures ranging between 17-21°. Southeasterly winds will be moderate to fresh, increasing strong later on eastern facing coasts.