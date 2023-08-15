Farmers have been advised to take advantage of “moderate to good” drying today (Tuesday, August 15) tomorrow and much of Thursday before drying conditions “disimprove”, according to Met Éireann.

In its latest farming commentary the national meteorological service has warned that although winds will be light over the coming days cloudier conditions are likely to “inhibit drying”.

Met Éireann has also advised that there will be good opportunities for spraying today and tomorrow (Wednesday, August 16).

“There will be moderate to good spraying opportunities on Thursday but winds will increase and rain will move in from the southwest later. Opportunities will be limited afterwards,” it stated.

Met Éireann

According to Met Éireann rainfall amounts were “well below normal” throughout the country during the past seven days with 15mm or less recorded.

However, although conditions will remain largely dry from today until Thursday with the possibility of scattered showers, rain will then move in from the southwest from Thursday with heavy rain possible on Friday.

The national meteorological service said: “Further heavy showers are likely for the weekend.

“Overall, over the coming week, most areas will see above average rainfall amounts, ranging from 15 to 75mm generally, highest in the west. This equates to 1 to 2.3 times the average.”

Soils

It also detailed in its latest farming commentary that poorly drained soils remain saturated or locally waterlogged in parts of the north and west as well as in the far southeast and far southwest.

Well and moderately drained soils in these areas are also saturated or very near saturation levels.

“Soils elsewhere are drier with soil moisture deficits (SMDs) of 5 to 20mm, driest in the east and south midlands.

“SMDs will generally increase by 5mm through today (Tuesday), tomorrow (Wednesday) and much of Thursday before above average rainfall is expected, leading to SMDs decreasing significantly with poorly drained soils and most moderately drained soils becoming saturated or waterlogged in the north, west and southwest,” Met Éireann added.

It said that mostly well drained soils in these areas will also be near saturation levels and in other parts of the country SMDs will generally decrease to 1 to 10mm.

According to the national meteorological service sunshine amounts varied over the last week but the coming week “will likely bring near average amounts of sunshine to all areas”.

Potato blight

Meanwhile a potato blight advisory is also in effect from Thursday night (August 17) to Saturday afternoon (August 19).

Key affected regions include Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

According to Met Éireann conditions are currently “conductive” to the spread of potato blight “possibly persisting near southern coasts to early next week”.