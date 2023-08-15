A new study has revealed that there are over 30 million annual searches attempting to define agricultural ‘jargon’ – ag terms associated with the industry.

The study, by Yell, a leading marketplace for local services, highlighted agricultural jargon as the 6th most searched for profession.

The top ten terms that people are seeking to define the most in agriculture include: Matter; Ecosystem; Photosynthesis; Nutrients; Enzymes; pH; Ecology; Erosion; Fertiliser; and Pollinate.

‘Matter’ was the 5th most searched for term worldwide from all sectors.

Yell created a translations guide to coincide with the study, which it has called a ‘cheat sheet’. The guide features the 15 most searched terms and translations for the 28 sectors researched.

Advertisement

Yell said the guide would help people new to the industry.

For agriculture, the top ten terms are included in the guide, along with five more: Irrigate; Legume; Cultivate; Microorganisms; Humus.

Ag terms

‘Matter’ was defined to be used in both the legal and agricultural field. The agricultural version was described as “organic matter”.

“The plant or animal tissues within the soil, which can be found in various stages – from living to decomposed,” according to the definition.

“This organic matter is a contributor to soil health, with most plants benefitting from increases in soil organic matter, particularly where the soil is high in clay or sand.”

‘Irrigate’ was defined by watering crops, by bringing in water from man-made means, instead of depending on rainfall.

Advertisement

Humus was defined as “dark, organic material that forms in soil when plant and animal matter decays”.

IT and Telecoms ranked as the industries with the hardest to understand jargon, accounting for almost 54 million Google searches annually.

Co-chief executive officer (CEO) of Yell said: “Jargon clearly plays an important role in communication across almost all industries, but overuse of it can make people disconnect from what you’re trying to say, especially if they’re not knowledgeable about the industry.”