The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said there is currently no plan to further extend the shallow cultivation regulations for tillage farmers.

On July 31, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirmed an extension to the rules under the Nitrates Directive due to adverse weather conditions.

It means that the current 14-day period to complete the shallow cultivation has been extended to 28 days for crops that are harvested up to August 4, 2023.

Where shallow cultivation is required on this land, it must be done by September 1, 2023.

The ministers said that they would review the current situation in a week to decide if a further extension will be necessary.

DAFM

A spokesperson for DAFM told Agriland that given “the current harvest challenges”, both ministers are “keeping the weather situation under constant review”.

They added that the extension which was already announced “covered the vast majority, and in some cases all, of the crops harvested prior to the heavy rainfall event the weekend commencing August 5”.

“While the weather is still unsettled, there are now greater opportunities for farmers and contractors to harvest crops, as well as to bale and clear straw, when compared to the situation that existed for crops harvested up to August 4.

“While the matter will be kept under review, it is important to note that the existing regulations apply in the absence of an extension,” the DAFM spokesperson added.

There is already flexibility for farmers in the rules around shallow cultivation of land post-harvest.

These flexibilities include an exemption for all land where a winter cereal crop, oilseed rape or beans is due to be sown by October 31.