Farmers have been urged to get their chainsaws and hedge-cutting machinery serviced and ready to go for the hedge-cutting season from September 1.

Senator Victor Boyhan reminded farmers that the cutting season is now upon them, with the current ban on burning land and cutting hedges due to expire next month.

Under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act, the cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of “vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch” is illegal between March 1 and August 31, annually.

There are some exemptions to the ban, including trimming hedges “in the ordinary course of gardening”, the clearance of vegetation for road or construction works and cutting hedges to improve road safety.

Hedge-cutting season

The senator believes the season will be a “busy time for landowners”. Travelling up and down the countryside, he said it is clear to see that many hedges and ditches need to be cut back.

Due to the “very challenging” ash dieback problem which can be found in most roadside vegetation boundaries, trees will need to be felled in certain circumstances, he added.

Senator Boyhan called on landowners to ensure they are especially mindful of health and safety, particularly around the use of heavy hedge-cutting machinery.

Landowners and farmers have also been urged by the senator to make sure they only use fully insured personnel if cutting and clearance work on their farm is carried out by a contractor.