Gabriel Sloyan’s Victoria Farms is set to host a timed auction of in calf and maiden suckler breeding stock.

The sale is set to take place on the MartEye platform in conjunction with Mid Tipperary Co Operative Livestock Mart, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The timed auction will run from 1:00p.m on Friday, August 25, until 7:00p.m on Monday, August 28, and the catalogue will be available later in the week.

There will be an open day to allow viewing on Saturday, August 26, from 12:00 midday until 7:00p.m.

Advertisement

Featured in the sale is a variety of stock, including:

A second-calving cow;

Five in-calf heifers;

Five strong maiden heifers;

25 young maiden heifers.

Victoria Farms is located just outside Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, and takes great pride in the quality of the suckler-bred animals it produces.

The heifers being offered for sale have been sourced from farms and sales throughout the country. There are numerous prize-winning heifers in the sale with several bred from former show cattle.

According to the organisers, the sale was timed with the closing date of the Carrick-on-Shannon Winter Fair in mind if buyers wish to show their purchases.

Advertisement

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Martin Ryan from Thurles Mart said: “Gabriel’s main priorities are the quality of his animals and customer satisfaction.

“Gabriel loves nothing more than hearing from people who have bought stock in the past keeping him updated with photos of the animals and their progeny, particularly, after they have been successful in the show ring.”

All of the in-calf animals are in calf to either EBY, Loyal (Limousins) and Tropique (Belgian Blue).

Martin said: “All of the maiden heifers have been scanned correct and right for breeding and are certified to that effect.”

Viewings can also be arranged by appointment for Sunday and Monday by calling Martin Ryan of Mid Tipp Mart and potential customers can call Martin or the mart for online bidding approval.