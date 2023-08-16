Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow heavy rain warning for Leinster, Munster and Co. Galway, which comes into effect at 4:00p.m on Friday (August 18).

The rain warning, which includes thundery downpours, will remain in place until midnight on Saturday (August 19).

The national forecaster has warned residents in the affected counties that the heavy rain may cause spot flooding and difficult driving conditions.

Farmers were advised by Met Éireann to take advantage of the “moderate to good” drying yesterday and today (Wednesday, August 16), continuing along with much of Thursday before conditions decline.

According to Met Éireann, rainfall amounts were “well below normal” throughout the country during the past seven days with 15mm or less recorded.

However, the national meteorological service said that “further heavy showers are likely for the weekend”.

“Overall, over the coming week, most areas will see above average rainfall amounts, ranging from 15-75mm generally, highest in the west. This equates to 1-2.3 times the average,” it said.

According to the national meteorological service, sunshine amounts varied over the last week, but the coming week “will likely bring near average amounts of sunshine to all areas”.

It also detailed in its latest farming commentary that poorly drained soils remain saturated or locally waterlogged in parts of the north and west as well as in the far southeast and far southwest.

A potato blight advisory is also in effect from Thursday night to Saturday afternoon (August 19).

Key affected regions include counties: Carlow; Cavan; Clare; Cork; Donegal; Dublin; Galway; Kerry; Kildare; Kilkenny; Leitrim; Laois; Limerick; Longford; Louth; Mayo; Meath; Monaghan; Offaly; Roscommon; Sligo; Tipperary; Waterford; Westmeath; Wexford; and Wicklow.

According to Met Éireann, conditions are currently “conducive” to the spread of potato blight “possibly persisting near southern coasts to early next week”.