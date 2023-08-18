Ireland’s main crop potato area is down by approximately 400ha, year-on-year, according to Teagasc.

Tillage specialist Shay Phelan told Agriland: “We are looking at a total area of 7,100ha this year. The acreage of early potatoes and seed crops is up slightly for 2023.

“The reduction in this year’s planted area can be accounted for by a number of factors. These include the high storage costs incurred by growers last winter and the poor prices available for most of this period.

“As a consequence, growers did not commit to buying seed, as would have been the case with the 2022 crop,” he added.

He also explained that the actual market did not pick up until April on the back of exports to southern Europe.”

Potato area

According to Phelan, there was a small area of Rooster planted in February.

“But because of the poor weather that followed, the vast bulk of this year’s main crop acreage was not planted out until May,” he said.

“Crops then suffered on the back of the drought condition that followed later in the month and into June.”

The Teagasc representative is predicting a tightening of potato supplies throughout Ireland over the coming months.

“Late planting would automatically have brought with it a fall-off in crops yield potential,” he continued.

“And the heavy rains that followed in July have added to these pressures. Lying water in between drills has been a major issue in potato fields over recent weeks.

“Blight control has also been a challenge for the potato sector this year. Normally growers would spray crops on a weekly basis,” he added.

“However, sprays do not work as well under very wet conditions, leaving growers no choice but to go in with the sprayer on a twice-weekly basis where crops were infected.

“And, of course, all of this is adding to cost. Hopefully, the current dry spell will help to reduce the blight pressure on crops.”

Yields

Trial digs are already confirming a reduction in tuber numbers, relative to what would normally be expected.

“The reality is that main crop potato yields will be back this year,” Phelan explained.

“We are also looking at a later harvest. This will bring its own challenges. Ground conditions will, almost certainly, deteriorate as we move in the autumn period. As a consequence, digging potatoes becomes so much more difficult.

“When it comes to the preparation for harvest this year, growers will be looking at a mix of physical haulm topping and chemical desiccation.”