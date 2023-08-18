The views of the Irish farming and agriculture community are sought on a new project which seeks to identify knowledge gaps in research on Irish peatlands.

Research on Irish peatlands has expanded rapidly in the last two decades, as countries seek to manage this resource sustainably and meet climate and biodiversity targets.

Peat Hub Ireland is a one-year project by University College Dublin (UCD) which aims to collate and summarise evidence for the sustainable management of Irish peatlands.

The project is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

A survey now aims to identify what is missing from research on the sustainable management of peatlands in Ireland, and how the transition to sustainability can be better supported.

Irish peatlands

“Despite their importance, peatlands face significant pressures due to human activities, such as drainage for agriculture, forestry, and peat extraction.

“These activities lead to peatland degradation, resulting in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, loss of biodiversity, and altered hydrological regimes.

“Sustainable management is essential to mitigate negative impacts and ensure long-term ecological, economic, social and cultural benefits.”

This is according to the principal investigator of the project Dr. Florence Renou-Wilson, who commented that “we all have a stake in the future of Ireland’s peatlands”.

The Peat Hub Ireland project will integrate knowledge from experts and stakeholders, with a review of peatlands research over the past 20 years.

Peatlands are valuable ecosystems and have a “crucial role” in supporting human health and well-being when they are restored and rewetted or rehabilitated, according to UCD. Source: UCD

Research has shown the negative impact that degraded peatlands have on water and air quality, flora and fauna, flood risk and climate, as well as the impacts on cultural heritage, UCD said.

Survey

Anyone with an interest in Ireland’s peatlands is invited to complete the survey which can be found on the dedicated “Peat Hub Ireland” website.

The survey aims to collect the insights and experiences of a wide range of people, including the public and private sectors, NGOs, and farming and community organisations.

Understanding existing knowledge gaps in research is important to guide future research efforts, inform policy decisions and ensure an equitable transition to sustainability, UCD said.