Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce the start of a new series on the digital platform in association with the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA).

Over the course of the next month, Agriland will publish articles featuring focus farms designed to highlight the diverse farmers that make up the IHFA and celebrate their excellent herds and ways of farming.

The farms range from 60 cows to 180 with production from 5,000L to 10,000L, and vary from generations of purebred Holstein Friesian to newly established pure Friesian herds.

IHFA focus farms

The IHFA said that through grading up, any milk recording herd can achieve pedigree status, which is a huge benefit for genetic gain and optimising a herd.

The farmers to feature in the Focus Farms project are as follows:

Robert Shannon: 80 cows in Cork, focused on economic breeding index (EBI) and high solids production;

John Galvin: 85 cows in Kerry, has improved the herd steadily over the years;

Kevin Flynn: 180 strong pedigree cows, built to last (average parity 4) which produce highly;

Farrell Scully: 55 strong herd in Sligo, solid, robust, trouble-free herd with somatic cell count (SCC) <100;

Patrick Pentony: 70 cows in Louth, herd graded up to pedigree status making huge genetic and production gains;

Gearoid Maher: 100 pure Friesians thriving on marginal land with sustainability at core of farming;

Paudie Brennan: 110 cows in partnership with his son Sean – the next generation of Ireland’s dairy farmers.

The seven farmers will be featured at a farm walk to take place at the farm of Kevin Flynn’s Reary herd, Clonaslee, Co. Laois on Friday, September 15 at 12:00p.m (midday).

Agriland series

The first instalment in the IHFA Farmer Focus Series on Agriland will feature John Galvin and Farrell Scully.

They will give an insight on why the EBI and pedigree breeding work well together. They will explain how they have ensured EBI improves year-on-year and how to increase revenue through the bulk tank and the sales ring.

The second instalment in the series will focus on farmer, Gearoid Maher on how he has been successful ‘farming with nature’.

He will outline how he adapted his herd and practices to get the best out of the land and the animals without compromising on quality or sustainability.

The third series feature will focus on Patrick Pentony and Paudie Brennan on the theme ‘Family farms at the heart of Irish dairy’.

Both farmers have sons interested in taking over the farm and have studied agricultural education. They will explain the importance of having new technology and ideas coming through children and making the farm attractive for the next generation.

The fourth instalment in the series will focus on ‘Value, versatility and longevity in the pedigree Holstein Friesian herd’.

Farmers Kevin Flynn and Robert Shannon will outline the longevity of their herds which have average parity much higher than national averages and the value of pedigree being reflected in repeat customers for stock, among other indicators.

Keep your eyes on Agriland from Monday, August 21 for an insight into Holstein Friesian herds.