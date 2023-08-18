Several jobs are up for grabs in the agri-sector at the moment, and one of them previewed in this article might be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including all essential requirements, salary expectations and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Membership relations officer

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) is looking to recruit a hybrid membership relations officer in Co. Cork, Kerry and the Limerick area.

The successful candidate will be responsible for researching and identifying new membership opportunities. Further responsibilities of this position include:

Generate leads and call prospective customers;

Meet and exceed monthly targets;

Develop a detailed knowledge of ICMSA’s services;

Be able to create tailored solutions for existing members and help build strong relationships with new and existing members;

Think strategically – seeing the bigger picture and setting aims and objectives in order to develop and improve the association.

At least two years’ sales experience in the agriculture sector and a strong knowledge of current dairy farming affairs is required for this position. Own transport is essential.

Senior administrator/stock controller

Wallace Agri in Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford is looking for a senior administrator/stock controller to join its expanding team.

The successful candidate will be responsible for purchasing, stock management and all associated administrative tasks, as well as for maintaining excellent customer and supplier relationships.

Good analytical skills and knowledge of computers is required for this position. Experience in an agri-environment is desired.

Advertisement

Digital sub-editor

Ireland’s largest agricultural news digital publisher, Agriland Media Group is currently seeking a full-time digital sub-editor to join its ever growing team.

The role will involve publishing editorial content across several digital platforms, ensuring high standards of accuracy and consistency and impeccable attention to detail.

An undergraduate or masters degree in communications, digital media, journalism or a related field and at least three years’ experience as a digital sub-editor is required. Experience in WordPress would be preferable.

The successful candidate will maintain the relevant tone for the platform, as well as optimising content for SEO, and will have responsibility for publishing content in a timely manner in a fast-paced environment.

Dairy herd manager

Provider of scientific research and services, Agri-Food and BioSciences Institute (AFBI) is currently looking for a dairy herd manager to join its team with a central focus on sustainable farming.

This is a dynamic role on one of the UK’s leading research farms. The dairy herd manager will have responsibility for all aspects of the day-to-day management of the AFBI dairy herd.

This includes dairy cows and dairy young stock, dairy facilities (excluding specialised research equipment), dairy housing and dairy grazing platform.

Technical sales advisor

Fertiliser supplier Grassland Agro is seeking highly motivated technical sales advisors to join its growing team in north Cork, Limerick/Kerry, and Kilkenny.

Advertisement

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of Grassland Agro’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements directly to farmers, through local co-ops and merchants in the region.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

Develop and maintain relationships with existing and new clients in the agricultural industry;

Develop and maintain relationships with local co-ops and merchants;

Provide technical advice and support to farmers regarding the range of products, and the soil sustainability programme;

Attend trade shows and other industry events to promote the company’s products and services;

Collaborate with other team members to achieve sales targets and identify new business opportunities;

Maintain accurate records of sales activities and customer interactions.

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills experience, as well as a degree in agriculture, agricultural science or a related field is required. A full driving licence is essential.

Plant supervisor

Grassland Agro is also seeking a highly motivated plant supervisor for a permanent full-time position at its Slane factory, The Pound Road Slane, Co. Meath.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the supervision and control of the manufacturing process of Grassland Agro’s complete range of products at the site.

The main responsibilities of this position include:

Supervision of all production manufacturing personnel and maintenance personal on site;

Liaise with the factory manager and office staff in the planning and implementation of production;

Implement and maintain relevant production maintenance programme to improve plant and cost efficiency, to include day-to-day operations and also annual shutdown maintenance planning;

Oversee maintenance programmes to comply with health and safety regulations;

Stocktaking and quality control – supervision of the accurate production process of finished products through the usage of raw materials and packaging;

Maintain accuracy of the inventory by doing monthly and routine stock checks;

Flexibility to attend training courses with a view to continuous improvement.

Previous experience in the supervision of stuff in a production environment, as well as the demonstrated ability to train, direct, and/or supervise is required.