Over 30 small businesses from around the country have been selected to sell and promote themselves as part of the Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.
This year, the championships will take place from September 19-21 in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.
Some of the businesses involved this year cover areas such as agtech products, luxury bathing and skincare products, artisan food and drink producers, sustainable clothing and beauty products and range of innovative products from Ireland’s best small businesses.
Local Enterprise Village
Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Neale Richmond said that the Local Enterprise Village is a fantastic initiative from the Local Enterprise Offices.
“For these small businesses, many only in their early years, to get a chance to have a stand at the Ploughing Championships is a significant milestone for them.
“The opportunity to meet with thousands of people at the Local Enterprise Village, which is one of the popular stands at the ploughing is going to be great boost to their business.”
Kieran Comerford, Local Enterprise Offices, said that the National Ploughing Championship is one of the biggest occasions on the Irish calendar and there are very few events that draw a crowd as large as this over three days.
“For our small businesses this is a huge opportunity to engage with thousands of prospective customers every day and this could have a significant impact on their business.
“We have been working with them all across the summer on their products, marketing and merchandising for the event so they can maximise this amazing opportunity,” he said.
Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are an important resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow.
Since their inception, the offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country.
The following companies have been selected to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Village:
- LEO Carlow: Cullen Nurseries – growers and suppliers of a large range of native trees and hedging plants
- LEO Donegal: O’Reilly Sports – Supply customised clothing, to teams, schools and businesses throughout Ireland;
- LEO Fingal: Milk Bath – Handcrafted bathing products with indigenous, sustainably-sourced Irish ingredients;
- LEO Kilkenny: Bó Bar Soap – Natural soap handmade using whole milk from the family’s award winning dairy farm;
- LEO Carlow: Jo Browne – Hand-made natural and organic skincare and body care;
- LEO Longford: Mark Cadam – This enterprise includes a civil engineering business and an animal bedding business trading as Acadami Bedding;
- LEO Louth: Esker Fields – A range of natural skincare products handmade using natural ingredients from the family dairy farm;
- LEO Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown: JR Games – Children’s sports jigsaws;
- LEO Wicklow: Sussed – Production and packaging of branded/own brand oils and dressings for sale in retailers and food service;
- LEO South Dublin: Born Again Bites – Handcrafted peanut and dark chocolate soft snack bites;
- LEO Westmeath: Klaaskickz – Colour-coded football boots for children
- LEO Cavan: Moran’s Megajam – Producers of jams, chutneys, relishes, pesto and sauces using local and Irish ingredients where possible;
- LEO Clare: Moher Cottage – Situated on their own farm the store sells their own gifts and also supports other local Irish businesses;
- LEO Cork City: Badly Made Books – Notebooks, cards and prints made from recycled paper;
- LEO Dublin City: Wacky Clothing – Clothing for children;
- LEO Galway: Galway Fairytales – Publisher and author of educational Irish storytelling books for children;
- LEO Kildare: GoodBrew – Beverage manufacturer making functional, plant-based cold brew coffee drinks fortified with vitamins;
- LEO Laois: Bowfield Farm – A vertical hydroponic farm based in Co. Laois that grows a large variety of microgreens and edible flowers. www.bowfieldfarm.ie
- LEO Leitrim – Pathfinders Custom Conversions – Van conversions tailored to customers’ needs;
- LEO Limerick: This Is You – Gifts for homeowners and families;
- LEO Mayo: Thinstone Ireland – Stonemasonry and wholesalers of stone cladding;
- LEO Meath: Irish Compost Turners – Bespoke Irish made compost turners;
- LEO Monaghan: Glaslough Chocolate – Handmade chocolates;
- LEO Offaly: Glass Innovations – Decorators of glass containers for the drinks, home fragrance and body products market;
- LEO Roscommon: deDANÚ Wellness – Manufactures and researches plant-based skincare and wellness products using locally sourced ingredients;
- LEO Sligo: SUIP Manufacturing – Manufacturers of farm and household sprayers booms and garden equipment;
- LEO South Cork: Hanna’s Bees – Beekeeping and producing sustainable honey and beeswax products;
- LEO Tipperary: GoLo Rugby Tackle Pads – Hands free tackle pad that encourages accurate and safe tackling in rugby;
- LEO Waterford: Polly & Andy – Sustainable bamboo socks;
- LEO Wexford: Holos Skincare – Ethical skincare products include facial cleansers, serums, oils, creams and treatments.