Over 30 small businesses from around the country have been selected to sell and promote themselves as part of the Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

This year, the championships will take place from September 19-21 in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Some of the businesses involved this year cover areas such as agtech products, luxury bathing and skincare products, artisan food and drink producers, sustainable clothing and beauty products and range of innovative products from Ireland’s best small businesses.

Local Enterprise Village

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Neale Richmond said that the Local Enterprise Village is a fantastic initiative from the Local Enterprise Offices.

“For these small businesses, many only in their early years, to get a chance to have a stand at the Ploughing Championships is a significant milestone for them.

“The opportunity to meet with thousands of people at the Local Enterprise Village, which is one of the popular stands at the ploughing is going to be great boost to their business.”

Advertisement

Kieran Comerford, Local Enterprise Offices, said that the National Ploughing Championship is one of the biggest occasions on the Irish calendar and there are very few events that draw a crowd as large as this over three days.

“For our small businesses this is a huge opportunity to engage with thousands of prospective customers every day and this could have a significant impact on their business.

“We have been working with them all across the summer on their products, marketing and merchandising for the event so they can maximise this amazing opportunity,” he said.

Advertisement

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are an important resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow.

Since their inception, the offices have helped create over 25,000 jobs across the country.

The following companies have been selected to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Village: