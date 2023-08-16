The Irish Charollais Sheep Society is set to host two ram sales on Saturday (August 19).

The first sale will take place in Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow, with the show starting at 11:00a.m followed by the sale at 12:30p.m.

There are a total of 90 pedigree-registered Charollais rams catalogued for the sale in Tullow, with the majority of the rams on offer eligible for the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS Eligible).

The second society ram sale will take place at Roscommon Livestock Mart, also on Saturday, with the show starting at 12:30p.m. followed by the sale at 1:30p.m.

The society said this is a “great opportunity for buyers to acquire their Charollais rams for the coming breeding season and pick from an exceptional selection in both sales”.

Catalogues are available online on the Irish Charollais Sheep Society website and interested buyers can visit the society’s Facebook page for more information in relation to further sales this year.

Genotyped ram action in SIS

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has recently contacted farmers to inform them of a change to the terms and conditions of the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), specifically in relation to the genotyped ram action

Farmers who selected to complete the genotyped ram action for year 1 of the scheme have received correspondence from DAFM detailing that it is “allowing flexibility” for applicants to change their ram action year from 2023 to either 2024 or 2025.

The letter from DAFM to SIS applicants that selected the genotyped ram action for 2023 states: “The terms and conditions of the scheme have been updated recently with a change to the genotyped ram action.

“Where an applicant experiences availability issues in sourcing a ram to satisfy the genotype ram action for year 1, the department is allowing flexibility for applicants to change their ram action year from 2023 to either 2024 or or 2025.”

However, farmers who opt to defer the genotyped ram action this year, must complete a different Category B action for 2023.

The other category B actions available for applicants to complete are as follows: Lowland Flock Hill Flock Scanning and recording of results Scanning and recording of results Flystrike control Mineral supplementation to lambs pre-weaning Source: DAFM

According to DAFM: “An applicant who does chose to change the year selected to complete the ram action and complete a different category B action can do so without penalty.

“Where an applicant experiences ram availability issues and would like to change their ram year, and category B action, they must contact the sheep unit to facilitate that change and must identify the alternative action being taken.”

Year 1 of the SIS runs from February 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, subsequent years will run the full calendar year from January 1 to December 31.