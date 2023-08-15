The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association held its 60th show and sale on Saturday (August 12) at Borris Mart in Co. Carlow, at which there was nearly a full clearance of all sheep.

There was good attendance at the show and sale, with a great local interest – many people were there from Co. Carlow and Co. Kilkenny – while there were several coming from Northern Ireland too.

The lamb sale began at 10:30a.m, followed by the ewe sale at 12:30p.m, with the sale of the two and three-year old ewes taking place afterwards.

Chair of the Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association, Maurice O’Donoghue, said: “We had a good sale. There was a good interest; people came from all over.

“There were a good few strangers that I hadn’t seen there before. There was a good handful of them buying 20/30 sheep.

“Then we had a few more there from up the country and they probably bought a hundred sheep.”

Ewe lamb sale

A total of 550 ewe lambs was offered for sale, with a 100% clearance rate seen, as prices ranged from €110 to €185, with the exception of the prize winners.

Crowds at the Borris ewe breeders' sale
Crowds at the Borris Ewe Breeders’ sale Source: Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association

The prize winners, with the weights of the ewe lambs, were as follows:

  1. Tomas McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow, (49kg);
  2. Bill Roberts, Glasslacken, Co. Wexford, (45kg);
  3. Terence O’Neill, Rathgeran, Co. Carlow, (44kg);
  4. John Furlong, Coppenagh, Co. Carlow (42kg);
  5. Cormac Morrissey, Rathnure, Co. Wexford (49kg).

Sample prices and weights reached for ewe lambs included:

  • €165 for 48.5kg;
  • €185 for 49kg;
  • €150 for 42kg;
  • €115 for 33.5kg;
  • €110 for 32.5kg.  

Hogget and ewe sales

With 940 hogget ewes on show there was almost a full clearance, with prices ranging from €190 to €300 for a hogget ewe.

Prize winners :

  1. Donal O Brien, Aclare, Co. Carlow;
  2. Seamus Kelly, Ballytiglea, Co. Carlow;
  3. Bridget McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow;
  4. Pat Farrell, Kiltealy, Co. Carlow;
  5. Tomas McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow.

The show for two and three-year-old ewes saw Martin Doyle of Carrignafecka, Co. Carlow claim first prize, with Paul Stacy of Ullard, Co. Kilkenny earning the second position.

The association hosts a total of three sales in 2023, with the remaining two sales set to take place on Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 9.

BORRIS EWE BREEDERS BORRIS EWE BREEDERS ASSOCIATION CO. CARLOW SHEEP SALES SHOW AND SALE