The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association held its 60th show and sale on Saturday (August 12) at Borris Mart in Co. Carlow, at which there was nearly a full clearance of all sheep.
There was good attendance at the show and sale, with a great local interest – many people were there from Co. Carlow and Co. Kilkenny – while there were several coming from Northern Ireland too.
The lamb sale began at 10:30a.m, followed by the ewe sale at 12:30p.m, with the sale of the two and three-year old ewes taking place afterwards.
Chair of the Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association, Maurice O’Donoghue, said: “We had a good sale. There was a good interest; people came from all over.
“There were a good few strangers that I hadn’t seen there before. There was a good handful of them buying 20/30 sheep.
“Then we had a few more there from up the country and they probably bought a hundred sheep.”
Ewe lamb sale
A total of 550 ewe lambs was offered for sale, with a 100% clearance rate seen, as prices ranged from €110 to €185, with the exception of the prize winners.
The prize winners, with the weights of the ewe lambs, were as follows:
- Tomas McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow, (49kg);
- Bill Roberts, Glasslacken, Co. Wexford, (45kg);
- Terence O’Neill, Rathgeran, Co. Carlow, (44kg);
- John Furlong, Coppenagh, Co. Carlow (42kg);
- Cormac Morrissey, Rathnure, Co. Wexford (49kg).
Sample prices and weights reached for ewe lambs included:
- €165 for 48.5kg;
- €185 for 49kg;
- €150 for 42kg;
- €115 for 33.5kg;
- €110 for 32.5kg.
Hogget and ewe sales
With 940 hogget ewes on show there was almost a full clearance, with prices ranging from €190 to €300 for a hogget ewe.
Prize winners :
- Donal O Brien, Aclare, Co. Carlow;
- Seamus Kelly, Ballytiglea, Co. Carlow;
- Bridget McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow;
- Pat Farrell, Kiltealy, Co. Carlow;
- Tomas McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow.
The show for two and three-year-old ewes saw Martin Doyle of Carrignafecka, Co. Carlow claim first prize, with Paul Stacy of Ullard, Co. Kilkenny earning the second position.
The association hosts a total of three sales in 2023, with the remaining two sales set to take place on Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 9.