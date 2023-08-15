The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association held its 60th show and sale on Saturday (August 12) at Borris Mart in Co. Carlow, at which there was nearly a full clearance of all sheep.

There was good attendance at the show and sale, with a great local interest – many people were there from Co. Carlow and Co. Kilkenny – while there were several coming from Northern Ireland too.

The lamb sale began at 10:30a.m, followed by the ewe sale at 12:30p.m, with the sale of the two and three-year old ewes taking place afterwards.

Chair of the Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association, Maurice O’Donoghue, said: “We had a good sale. There was a good interest; people came from all over.

“There were a good few strangers that I hadn’t seen there before. There was a good handful of them buying 20/30 sheep.

“Then we had a few more there from up the country and they probably bought a hundred sheep.”

Ewe lamb sale

A total of 550 ewe lambs was offered for sale, with a 100% clearance rate seen, as prices ranged from €110 to €185, with the exception of the prize winners. Crowds at the Borris Ewe Breeders’ sale Source: Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association

The prize winners, with the weights of the ewe lambs, were as follows:

Tomas McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow, (49kg); Bill Roberts, Glasslacken, Co. Wexford, (45kg); Terence O’Neill, Rathgeran, Co. Carlow, (44kg); John Furlong, Coppenagh, Co. Carlow (42kg); Cormac Morrissey, Rathnure, Co. Wexford (49kg).

Sample prices and weights reached for ewe lambs included:

€165 for 48.5kg;

€185 for 49kg;

€150 for 42kg;

€115 for 33.5kg;

€110 for 32.5kg.

Hogget and ewe sales

With 940 hogget ewes on show there was almost a full clearance, with prices ranging from €190 to €300 for a hogget ewe.

Prize winners :

Donal O Brien, Aclare, Co. Carlow; Seamus Kelly, Ballytiglea, Co. Carlow; Bridget McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow; Pat Farrell, Kiltealy, Co. Carlow; Tomas McCarthy, Knocksquire, Co. Carlow.

The show for two and three-year-old ewes saw Martin Doyle of Carrignafecka, Co. Carlow claim first prize, with Paul Stacy of Ullard, Co. Kilkenny earning the second position.

The association hosts a total of three sales in 2023, with the remaining two sales set to take place on Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 9.