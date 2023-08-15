Belclare Sheep Society hosted its premier sale at Cillin Hill, Co. Kilkenny recently, where the top price reached was €2,400.

With large clearances seen, and 20% of rams selling for €1000/head or over, both the sale and the show were highly competitive.

The top price of the day went to Paul Smyth of the Silverbrook flock in Co. Offaly with the ram, Silverbrook Justin reaching €2,400.

Eddie O’Gorman was tasked as the judge, and he awarded Co. Kilkenny local Frank Campion of the Luskenagh Flock, with the supreme champion prize.

The Senior Ram class saw the Ballydavis flock of David Cooke win the first prize, while Laurence Barrett of the Kilmeany Flock claimed the second prize.

The results of the competitive hogget ram class were:

Oltore Hugh from Tim Keady’s Oltore flock; Moatland Hansel from the Moatland flock of Roy Butler; Glenafton Hoven from the flock of Henry and Lewis Kee.

Tim Keady’s first prize hogget ram, Oltore Hugh fetched €700, while the highest-priced hogget was Oltore Hurricane, with an impressive price tag of €1,800.

The Belclare Sheep Society’s 2023 premier sale ram lamb show also provided an impressive display ahead of the sale.

(L-r):Frank Campion, Michael Gottstein, Liam Delaney, John McTigue, Barry Cunningham, Brian Gallagher Source: Belclare Sheep Society

The results were as follows:

Luskenagh Johann from Frank Campion’s flock (Premier sale champion) – €1,100; Coolekellure Jeffrey from Michael Gottstein’s Coolkellure flock (Reserve champion) – €600; Coolgarragh Jody from breeder Liam Delaney – €1,000; Ballynulty Joe from John McTigue’s flock – €1,700; Togherberg Jacko from Barry Cunningham’s flock – €1,200; Pullagh Jude from Christy, Margaret and Brian Gallagher’s flock – €1,000.

The first prize was awarded to Luskenagh Johann from Frank Campion’s flock, becoming the 2023 Belclare premier sale champion and selling for €1,100.

The 2023 Belclare premier sale concluded with the sale of the female section, the results of which were: