There was a record turnout of sheep at Fermanagh Show 2023. The event was held at its new venue, Castle Irvine – near Irvinestown – on Saturday, August 12.

The supreme sheep championship of the show was won by George and Rachel McKenzie, from Irvinestown, with a North Country Cheviot Park ewe. The animal in question had lambed for the first time earlier this year.

The victory has provided Cheviot breeding in Northern Ireland with a welcome boost.

Dennis Taylor, from Coleraine, judged the inter-breed sheep classes at Fermanagh.

He described his champion as an almost perfect example of the Cheviot breed, adding:

“She looked an absolute picture in the ring. Her mobility and stature caught my eye from the outset.”

Taylor breeds pedigree Suffolks. He confirmed that prices paid at early season ram sales held over recent weeks at venues across the United Kingdom, are holding up well.

“But commercial sheep breeders continue to come under pressure, where their input costs are concerned,” he said.

Advertisement

“And this is having an impact on the levels of overall profitability being achieved across the sector at the present time.”

Beef and dairy classes at Fermanagh Show

The show also featured a very competitive inter-breed beef championship class. It saw Scottish judge, Harry Emslie, selecting two Limousin heifers as his overall champion and reserve.

It won’t come as a total surprise to learn that the overall championship of the show went to the Mulholland family, from Aghalee, with their eye-catching heifer, Deerpark Shakira. The beef inter-breed champion at Fermanagh Show 2023

Fermanagh Show marked her 8th breed championship and fifth inter-breed championship of the 2023 showing season.

Emslie described his selection as a tremendous example of the Limousin breed.

“She has everything – great length, style and truly excellent hindquarters,” he said.

Shakira is a daughter of the elite Limousin sire, Wilodge Vantastic. She will be put to the bull in September.

But Emslie made no secret of the fact that the runner-up, Rathkeeland Tenndresse, is another very special Limousin heifer.

Advertisement

Owned and bred by the Crawford family, from Lisnaskea in Co. Fermanagh, she is 20 months of age. The plan is to flush her over the coming weeks, to produce embryos, and show her again in 2024. The reserve beef inter-breed champion at Fermanagh Show 2023

The Crawfords had a total of 12 animals competing in an array of classes throughout the day. It’s a commitment that reflects their absolute dedication to the highest standards of Limousin cattle breeding.

Fermanagh Show was also marked by a tremendous entry of dairy stock.

The event’s supreme inter-breed dairy championship was won by Alan Paul, from Maghera in Co. Derry with a magnificent Holstein cow.

The red and white second calver is currently giving 65L of milk per day. Charles George, from Pembokeshire in Wales, judged the dairy classes at Fermanagh Show 2023. The dairy inter-breed champion at Fermanagh Show 2023

“The turnout of stock was excellent throughout the day. But the champion caught my eye as soon as she entered the ring,” he commented.

“She has a tremendous udder, great locomotion and a fantastic presence.”