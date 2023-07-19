Owing to the demand of exhibition space at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, a waiting list has been put in place for trade bookings for the first time in the event’s history.

The demand for trade bookings is “at capacity”, according to the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

With just nine weeks to go until the championships start at Ratheniska, Co. Laois, there has been an “unparalleled demand for this time of year”, according to the association.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: “The extraordinary number of confirmed exhibitors highlights how the Ploughing makes good commercial sense for the companies exhibiting.

“Europe’s largest outdoor exhibition is an ideal opportunity to showcase the very best of products and services to an expected 300,000 visitors.”

Anna May McHugh mentioned the appeal that the event has, with several organisations travelling to Ratheniska, Co. Laois from other countries to attend the Ploughing, beginning on Tuesday, September 19, and finishing on Thursday, September 21.

“There will be exhibitors from every part of the country, a large number from Northern Ireland and record international interest with exhibitors coming from an array of countries such as Italy; Slovakia; Australia; France; Scotland; Spain; Estonia; Wales; Belgium’ Netherlands’ and England,” she added.

With the space for traders to host their exhibits at a limit, visitors to this year’s Ploughing championships will expect a wide variety of displays and exhibitions.

This year, displays of agricultural and plant machinery with cutting-edge technology will battle for business from visitors at the Ploughing, with trade bookings being vital for many businesses.

Leaders in livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare will have displays at this year’s Ploughing, a key feature for visitors to the event.

While competition for trade bookings among machinery and livestock traders remains key to filling up exhibition spaces at the Ploughing, there is also space that must be allotted to feed the masses that attend, according to event organisers.

Showcasing their products at the Ploughing will be a wide variety of those in the food-sector, from producer to retailer, artisan foods, craft beers, celebrity chefs, and cookery competitions occupying much of the exhibition spaces.