A new name has entered the milk recording business and is growing its customer base of dairy farmers who are seeking milk recording services.

The new milk recording company is called Dairy Data and was founded by James Cleary in 2023.

Speaking to Agriland James said: “This is our second year in the milk-recording business and we now have a strong and growing holding in the north Tipperary area and surrounding counties.

“I have dairy farmers ringing me every day that either are new to milk recording or are changing over to us.”

According to the Irish Cattle breeding Federation (ICBF) website, there are four Milk Recording Organisations (MROs) offering milk recording services in Ireland.

They are as follows:

Munster Bovine;

Progressive Genetics;

Tipperary Co-op;

Dairy Data.

According to ICBF, these MROs offer two types of milk recording services, the recorder service or the Electronic DIY service. Dairy Data and was founded by James Cleary last year

The founder of the country’s newest milk-recording company told Agriland: “We are recognised as a milk recording organisation with ICBF. When we complete a milk recording, all the results are uploaded to ICBF and go through the same process as our competitors and the same report is generated.

“We are recording for farmers supplying a range of co-ops and are covering north Tipperary, into Galway and parts of Clare, but we are looking to grow into a bigger and wider area.

“Last year was our first year and we were late getting going, but there are more farmers seeking milk recording services this year, which is good as well.”

He added that Dairy Data can provide an experienced technician to operate the electronic milk meters if required or the company can demonstrate to the farmer how the system operates.

“We are milk recording in all parlours from six unit up to 40 unit herringbones and we are also recording in 40, 50 and 60 bail rotary parlours.

“Our milk recording prices are very competitive, we can work to a schedule that suits the farmer and we can help with explaining the milk recording reports, so the farmer can implement improvements to the herd,” the Dairy Data farmer said.

James graduated from University College Dublin in 2021 with a BAgrSc Animal and Crop Production degree.

James and his father have a dairy herd of 140 cows and since graduating, he has been working with Grasstec Group in the farm mapping and farm yard design departments.

James has also spent some time working with Dan O’ Connor feeds, Kepak and Teagasc on college placements.