Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has announced that two new farming apprenticeships are now open for applications.

The farm manager apprenticeship creates a pathway to a managerial career in the agricultural sector, equipping the apprentice with the latest research and best practice management knowledge to successfully run a commercial farm business.

The farm technician apprenticeship trains apprentices to operate successfully within Irish farming systems, gaining skills in daily operations, compliance with industry standards and regulatory measures.

The apprentices will take part in an integrated programme of workplace training along-side traditional classroom and blended on-line delivery.

They will be employed by commercial farm enterprises such as arable, dairy, cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, suckler farm enterprises.

Farming apprenticeships

Each apprenticeship is two years in length and lead to a major award on the National Framework of Qualifications.

The farm manager apprenticeship will lead to a Level 7 degree and will initially be available through the Teagasc Kildalton College, Piltown, Kilkenny, while the farm technician Level 6 will be available in Teagasc Clonakilty College, Cork and Teagasc Ballyhaise College Cavan.

“This is a really exciting development for both the education and the farming sector.

“These apprenticeship programmes will welcome their first apprentices in September. Embedding these programmes will be essential to securing the future of farming.

“This investment will ensure the next generation of farmers can access the education they want and need, while still working on the farm,” Minister Harris, said.

An apprenticeship in horticulture will also be available through the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin.

This programme will equip apprentices with the knowledge, skills and competence to work in their chosen field of horticulture. The programme has 6 streams within in and the apprentice must stay within the stream for the duration of the programme:

Fruit;

Garden and parks;

Garden centre;

Hard landscaping;

Nursery production;

Vegetable.

Commenting on the new farming apprenticeships, the Irish Farmers; Association (IFA) Farm Family and Social Affairs National chair, Alice Doyle said:

“IFA welcomes the new agricultural apprenticeships which will provide a real and substantive career pathway for school leavers, those already working on farms and looking to upskill, or change their careers and get back to employment in new and growing areas.

“These apprenticeships will help to develop knowledge and skills within the agricultural sector and will help with labour shortages within the sector.”

Dr. Anne Marie Butler, Head of Education in Teagasc, added:

“The introduction of apprenticeships in agriculture and horticulture adds significantly to the Teagasc’s education and training offering to students.

“The apprenticeship route will open job and career opportunities for young people and we look forward to taking in trainee apprentices this autumn.”