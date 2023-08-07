A 60ac roadside holding at Slievecarragh, New Ross, Co. Wexford will go for sale by online auction on Wednesday, September 6, at 2:00p.m.

The land, which is is guiding at €12,000/ac, has good frontage onto the local road and possible site potential subject to planning permission, according to auctioneer, David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“This superb holding is located close to both the Wexford and Waterford borders. It is 8km south of New Ross and 20km north of Waterford city. It is 13km from Mullinavat and 47km from Kilkenny city,” the selling agent said.

“New Ross is located in southwest Co. Wexford on the River Barrow, near the border with Co. Kilkenny. It is a large market town servicing parts of south Wexford, Kilkenny and Carlow.

“New Ross has a good range of shops, services and a selection of secondary and primary schools with numerous sporting, arts and cultural facilities.

“The town provides good road links with the N25 road linking Cork, Waterford City which is 25km, Rosslare Harbour which is 40km and the N30 linking Enniscorthy. The town is also serviced by several bus routes to Waterford, Dublin, Dublin Airport, Rosslare Europort and Cork as well as local services,” he added.

The land is divided by the road into two lots.

“Lot 1 extends to circa 30.5ac and is laid out in five divisions. It is currently in a mixture of grassland and tillage and has excellent-quality free-draining soil, suited to most agricultural enterprises,” Quinn explained.

“Lot 2 extends to circa 29.3ac. This has good road frontage, is in three divisions, all of which are currently in grass and of excellent quality. Again, the land is suited to most agricultural enterprises.

“The lands will also be for sale as the entire, 59.8ac.”

“The owner has been leasing the lands for several years and has decided that now is the right time to sell. The 60ac property will appeal to local farmers who want to expand,” he added.