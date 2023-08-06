The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association has announced a change of venue for its All-Ireland finals due to be held tomorrow (Monday, August 7).

The finals were scheduled to take place as part of Cloone Agricultural Show in Co. Leitrim; it would have been the first time the show hosted the event.

However, the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association said that due to a large entry of over 100 head of cattle, along with “continuous rainfall in the past 24 hours”, it “has had to make the hard decision to move the All-Ireland finals”

“The finals will still go ahead this bank holiday Monday but at the new location of the Midland and Western Showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon,” the association said in a social media post.

Angus

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association All-Ireland finals includes 12 classes for pedigree bulls, cows and heifers.

Advertisement

There are also awards up for grabs for senior and junior stockperson.

The overall champion receive €250, a perpetual trophy and veterinary products from the event sponsor Univet Ireland.

The reserve champion will be awarded €130, a rosette and veterinary products from Univet.

A perpetual trophy and rosette will be presented to the senior champion in memory of the late Mrs. S.W. Henderson, while the junior champion will be awarded a trophy and rosette in honour of the late Larry Crawford.

There are prizes for the first four places in each class with the class winners being presented with €120 plus veterinary products.

Advertisement

Cloone show

Meanwhile, preparations are continuing for the Cloone Agricultural Show which is still taking place tomorrow.

This is the 33rd anniversary of the show, which takes place on the Ballinamore road.

There are a range of showing classes for beef and dairy cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, donkeys, goats and poultry.

The agricultural show includes a range of other attractions, including a dog show; cookery demonstrations; local food and craft producers; a Highland cattle showcase; mini diggers and a

soccer skills demo.

A jiving competition will also be held at 3:00p.m. A full schedule of events is available on the show’s website.



