Cloone Agricultural Show in Co. Leitrim, taking place on the upcoming bank holiday (August 7), will offer competition prizes of up to €6,000.

This is the 33rd anniversary of the show, which takes place on the Ballinamore road.

Organisers are hoping for this year to be one of the biggest in years, due to the new addition of the ‘All Ireland Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Classes’, where the large sum of six grand will be up for grabs.

Cloone will also have its very own ‘All Ireland Suckler heifer class’, offering €600 worth of prize money to the winner.

The agricultural show will cater for many interests, including:

Cookery demonstrations;

Local food and craft producer

Numerous classes within such as cookery, arts and crafts, photography, lego, etc;

Highland cattle showcase;

Mini digger and ball pit;

Soccer skills demo.

A jiving competition will also take place at 3:00p.m. A full schedule of events is available on the show’s website.

The closing date for applications to events at the show is next Saturday (July 29).

These applications can be made online via the website or there will be an evening ‘in-person’ show entry session in Cloone community centre next Tuesday (July 25) from 7:00-9:00p.m.

For many events, there is strictly no access on the day or a late fee will apply.

The chow’s annual raffle will take place prior to the event, tonight (Saturday, July 22) in the Dugout Bar, Aughaves, Co. Leitrim.

The show claims to be the “main highlight of the year” within the rural village that is Cloone.