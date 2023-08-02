The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called for changes to the new National Fertiliser Database to “ensure it is fit for purpose and user friendly for farmers”.

Paul O’Brien, the association’s environment and rural affairs chairperson, said that the new database sets out “very tight and potentially unworkable timelines” for farmers during the coming autumn.

“We need much more flexibility and further discussions to develop a workable system,” he said.

From September 1, any farmer who wishes to purchase fertiliser, including lime, must be registered on the database through Agfood.

As it currently stands, all farmers are required to enter closing stocks, even if there is no stock on their farm, by mid-October.

O’Brien commented: “The mid-October deadline is going to prove very challenging, particularly for farmers who will need assistance in registering.

“Extending this deadline makes sense and will ensure farmers have the time to comply with this requirement,” he added.

Farmers who are importing fertiliser from Northern Ireland will also be required to register as fertiliser economic operators.

O’Brien said that there was a sharp increase in the level of fertiliser imported from Northern Ireland in 2023 due to the price disparity with the south.

For that reason, he called on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to keep the process of registering to import fertiliser as simple as possible.

“We are seeking a meeting with department officials to raise the above issues and ensure a more common-sense approach is taken,” O’Brien commented.

Fertiliser database up and running

The database is now open for registration of professional fertiliser end users (farmers and others fertiliser users), and fertiliser economic operators (importers and merchants that sell fertilisers).

The database will require “very little” additional work for most farmers and will provide a number of benefits, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said.

The minister welcomed the launch of the database and encouraged stakeholders to register.

Over the coming weeks the department will write to all farmers outlining the new requirements under the database.

Department officials will also have a stand at the National Ploughing Championships where individual queries will be answered and assistance with registration will be provided, the minister said.