Met Éireann has said that it will be very mild this weekend across the country, but it will become cooler next week as temperatures return to typical seasonal levels.

Overall mean air temperatures in the coming days will range from 8°C to 11°, which is 2-3° above the seasonal norm.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, December 15) will be cloudy and mainly dry, with some light rain and drizzle.

The south to southwest winds will be light to moderate but will freshen later, particularly along the north and west coasts. Highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Tonight will be breezy, cloudy and mostly dry, there will be some light rain or drizzle in the west and north.

It will be a mild night with lowest temperatures of 7° to 11°, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Saturday (December 16) will be another cloudy and mainly dry day with some light rain and drizzle. The southwest winds will be moderate to fresh, stronger in coastal areas. Highest daytime temperatures of 11° to 13°.

Cloudy and breezy on Saturday night with drizzle, there may be heavy and persistent rain in Connacht and Ulster for a time. It will be mild again overnight with temperatures not dropping below 9° to 12°.

Sunday (December 17) will be cloudy and dry for many areas, but there is a possibility of rain in Connacht and Ulster, with some heavy falls. The southerly winds will be fresh to strong, highest temperatures of 11° to 13°.

It will be cloudy on Sunday night with some rain and drizzle, lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° in moderate to fresh south to southwesterly winds.

Monday (December 18) will bring a cloudy day with light rain and drizzle, rain will become confined to Munster and south Leinster as the day progresses. It will be breezy with highest temperatures of 9° to 13°.

Rain will clear southern coasts on Tuesday morning (December 19) with cool, bright and breezy conditions to follow, showers in the north and west, some of which may be of hail. Highest temperatures of 7° to 11°.

Met Éireann said that the coming week is is expected to bring below average rainfall amounts across the east and southeast, with above average amounts elsewhere.

Drying conditions will be moderate or poor, while there will be some opportunities for spraying over the weekend.

All soils are currently saturated, with poorly drained soils and most moderately drained soils waterlogged or near waterlogged. Conditions are anticipated to improve very slightly in the week ahead.