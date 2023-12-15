Teagasc machinery specialist, Dermot Forristal, has confirmed that all farm sprayers must be officially tested under the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive (SUD).

He discusses this issue on the latest Tillage Edge podcast.

“This is now a three-year requirement. In the initial phase, there was a five-year period of certification available,” Forristal said.

“But this was an introductory phase. So, as of now, all sprayers that were tested before 2021 will require testing again at this stage.”

According to Forristral, many tillage farmers got their first test completed a number of years ago. However, that test certificate is now out of date.

This is an issue that needs to be looked at as a matter of priority. All new sprayers must be SUD certified, once they reach three-years’-of-age.

“The test is quite comprehensive in nature. It works to ensure that sprayers with the required certification are performing to a high-standard,” he said.

“In preparation for the test, farmers should check there are no leaks or drips from the sprayer.

“This includes the pipe work and the nozzles. It is important to check that all the anti-drip unites on the nozzles are working.

“In addition, the booms of sprayers should be examined to ensure they are level. Excessive displacement, forward and backwards, should also be checked for,” Forristal explained.

Preparation

Forristal explained the importance of preparing the equipment prior to an SUD test, and placed a particular emphasis on checking the nozzle.

“Nozzle output is key. With this in mind, all filters should be examined prior to an SUD test. Using a graduated cylinder, it is possible to assess whether all nozzles are in spec.

“The final component to be assessed is the pressure gauge. Most farmers will not have the wherewithal to directly assess the accuracy of the gauge,” he continued.

“However, simply monitoring the output of the sprayer with a new set of nozzles fitted will flag-up a fault in the pressure gauge, should one exist.”

In most cases, getting a sprayer ready for its SUD test should not require a large financial outlay on the part of the farmer or contractor.

“Nozzles, the diaphragms for those anti-drip devices, even a new gauge – all of those parts are not too expensive,” Forristal stressed.

“At the end of the day, this is not about the test. The objective is to have the sprayer fit for purpose and to have the machine working at an optimal efficiency level, once it is taken into a field.”