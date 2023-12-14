A premature calf, born over five weeks early in Eyrecourt, Co. Galway is “hardy and doing well”, according to farmer Michelle Gilligan.

The angus heifer calf was born yesterday morning (Wednesday, December 13) and is measuring about 20 inches and weighs 6.35kg.

Gilligan wasn’t expecting any calves until January 17, and on the birth said: “So much for a Christmas break”.

With such an early birth, the calf was rejected by its mother, and is being looked after by Gilligan, her husband John and two children, Mila (8) and Ella (5).

The family have been using an artificial insemination (AI) straw to feed the newborn, as she is “too small” for a syringe.

The Angus heifer, Rya, is a new addition to the farm, following another premature Fresian bull calf born about two weeks ago now, called Denis.

Both Rya and Denis can be seen below: Mila and Ella Gilligan feeding the newborn calves. Photo source: Michelle Gilligan

Gilligan said that the bull went out to the field on April 17, so it was a “big surprise” to see such an early birth.

Both Denis and Rya have been separated for the time being, as Denis is “a lot bigger” now.