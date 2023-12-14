The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Environment Committee has elected a new chair today (Thursday, December 14).

The next committee chairman will be John Murphy of Dripsey in Co. Cork, who is also the Cork central representative on the environment committee.

The Cork man will succeed outgoing chair Paul O’Brien at the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, according to the IFA in a statement on the matter.

Murphy spoke to Agriland following his election to the position, and said Irish farmers are “ahead of the game” for meeting climate targets.

“It’s really important that we instill a bit of confidence in our industry and in our farmers to take on these tasks,” he said.

The dairy and beef farmer has served on the IFA National Environment Committee for five years representing Cork central, a role which will now end upon his appointment to chair.

Key issues that Murphy will work on during the next four years as chairman of the national environment committee include water quality, the reduced use of fertiliser on Irish farms, and the better use of nutrients.

Murphy said that “more time” is needed to improve these efforts, and added that he is “confident” that Irish farmers will play their part in protecting water quality.

“We need to defend a really good indigenous industry in this country, and we need to get a fair hearing in doing that from the variety of people who are involved in doing this,” he added.

Environment chair

Outgoing environment chair Paul O’Brien spoke to Agriland yesterday (Wednesday, December 11) after he was confirmed as the new regional IFA chair for South Leinster.

The Kilkenny man said “the scale of the win was very pleasing” as there were a total 2,315 votes cast, with him receiving the winning number of votes with 1,442.

O’Brien said: “That’s the beautiful thing about the IFA. You get four years to go and make a difference and to put yourself in a position for four years and then you move on.

“It’s designed for you to make the most out of those four years as a voluntary officer, then you move on and let someone else in with maybe, new ideas,” O’Brien said.