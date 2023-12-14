Cattle only nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements for the period of January 1 to November 30, 2023, are now available on the agfood website, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced.

The department said that the statements allow farmers ensure compliance with the limits set in the nitrates regulations and avoid penalties.

Under the regulations, there is a limit of 170 kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare or 250kg/N/ha for those who hold an approved nitrates derogation.

In a statement issued today (Thursday, December 14), the department also noted that the maximum stocking rate permitted for commonage is 50kg organic nitrogen per hectare.

The department reminded dairy farmers that there is flexibility until December 31, 2023 allowing them to change the excretion rate band applicable to their holding this year.

The current statements reflect the declarations made by dairy farmers online through the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) up to December 5.

Farmers and their advisors can access their statement by logging on to agfood.ie and selecting N&P Statements. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said that there is “now a further opportunity for farmers to check their nitrates levels to the end of November and compare that against their limit for the year overall”.

The minister also reminded dairy farmers that the spreading of soiled water is now prohibited until January 1, 2024.

“As an industry it is clear we all must work together to minimise the loss of nutrients from agriculture to water. A key part of this is respecting the closed periods for the application of nutrients to land.

“We are now in the period where there should be no application of slurry or soiled water.

“Farmers who breach this closed period are putting the retention of the derogation post 2025 and the entire industry at risk,” he said.

Minister McConalogue has instructed DAFM officials to “adopt a zero-tolerance approach to anybody found spreading slurry or soiled water in breach of the closed period”.

“Farmers also have a role to play in calling out non-compliance in this area,” he said.

Livestock manure

The department has reminded farmers that the deadline to declare movements of organic fertilisers or livestock manure off their holdings is fast approaching, on December 31, 2023.

These movements must be declared by the exporter and verified by the importer on agfood.ie.

This submission deadline also applies to record 4 forms for temporary movement of animals during the year and record 5 forms for short-term rental grazing agreements for 2023.

DAFM said that the vast majority of farmers submitted their forms on time last year, stayed within their limit and avoided penalties.