Latest figures show the calf export numbers from Ireland have fallen by 16% or 18,354 head to date this year.

As of Sunday, April 14, a total of 95,147 calves have been exported from Ireland in the first 15 weeks of this year, according to Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) figures.

In the same time period of 2023, that figure stood at 113,501 head of calves and in the first 15 weeks of 2022, 102,873 calves had been exported, according to DAFM figures.

The Netherlands and Spain remain the two largest markets for Irish calves this year with 41,572 calves sold to customers in the Netherlands, and 31,496 calves going to customers in Spain.

Irish calf exports to the Netherlands are down 36% to date this year, while calf exports to Spain are up 11%.

Italy and Poland have also purchased considerable volumes of Irish calves this year, with 7,869 and 7,513 calves going to these market destinations respectively.

Just over 2,700 calves have been sold to customers in Northern Ireland, and the same amount has been have been sold to customers in Romania, with 1,100 calves going to Croatia.

Weanling exports this year are also back, with just under 9,700 weanlings exported this year, back 9%.

While calf and weanling export numbers have fallen, the number of store and adult cattle exported have increased by 83% and 44% respectively.

A total of 9,100 store cattle have been exported in the first 15 weeks of this year and 13,700 adult cattle have been exported.

Overall cattle export numbers to date this year currently stand at 127,658 head, back 8% or 10,980 head on the same time period of last year.

Looking at the overall figures, the three strongest markets for Irish cattle exports this year has been The Netherlands, Spain and Northern Ireland.

While the Netherlands and Spain have taken predominantly calves, 14,250 cattle (including calves) have been exported to Northern Ireland this year.