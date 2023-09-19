The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is demonstrating the safe use of all-terrain vehicles (quads) at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, ahead of the new quad law, which will come into effect on November 20.

The new legislation will require all operators of an ATV to complete a relevant safety course.

The HSA stand at the Ploughing offers advice and guidance on the new regulations and advises farmers on how to undergo training.

It includes a demonstration area which shows the safe use of quad bikes and other farm vehicles, such as tractors.

The new law will include the introduction of compulsory helmet wearing and training for all quad bike operators and is the first of its kind in the EU.

Advertisement

The HSA said that farming remains the most dangerous sector in Ireland with 191 fatalities recorded on farms during the past decade (2013–2022).

Over half of the incidents involved farm machinery and vehicles, including quad bikes.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said: “Farming is still the most dangerous sector in Ireland with seven fatalities on farms so far this year.

“Working to promote the safe use of all farm vehicles and machinery is crucial in preventing any further fatalities or injuries.”

CEO of the HSA, Conor O’Brien said that farm incidents are affecting victims from all age groups.

Advertisement

“Proper risk assessments and health and safety considerations must be implemented in all workplaces, including farms, to ensure everyone’s safety. Because no job is worth a loss of life, injury or illness,” he added.

HSA stand

The HSA stand is located at Block 2, Row 22, Stand 347, and representatives will be there to advise farmers and for demonstrations throughout the three days of the Ploughing, from today until Thursday (September 19-21).

According to HSA senior inspector Pat Griffin, the HSA’s online farm risk-assessment tool has recorded an increase in registrations, now with over 16,500 registered users.

The HSA stand will also feature information and guidance on farm vehicle and machinery safety, as well as information and guidance on working with livestock.

Farmer health checks will also be available at the stand.